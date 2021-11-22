How to Defeat Lucian (Elite Four) in Pokemon BDSP

After you’ve successfully defeated the Elite Four Flint in the Pokemon League, it’s time for you to beat your next opponent! Elite Four Lucian is one of the toughest and versatile members of the Sinnoh League. In this guide, we’ll walk you through all the basic information need to defeat Lucian in Pokemon BDSP and the tactics to beat him.

How to Defeat Lucian in Pokemon BDSP

As mentioned before, Lucian is one of the hardest to beat as he’s the fourth and most expert member of Sinnoh Elite. Lucian is a Psychic-type Trainer, and he knows extremely well how to use his Pokemon against opponents.

After you’ve defeated Flint, you’ll meet Lucian in the room where he has just completed reading a book. He’ll have a dialogue with you where he’ll warn you about all the tough moves he’s going to throw your way.

To anticipate his attacks and building strategies to encounter him, you must first look at his Pokemon grid and understand how they can be used against you.

Lucian’s Pokemon

Mr. Mime: level 59 and psychic/fairy

level 59 and psychic/fairy Girafarig : level 59 and normal/psychic

: level 59 and normal/psychic Medicham : level 60 and fighting/psychic

: level 60 and fighting/psychic Alakazam : level 60 and psychic

: level 60 and psychic Bronzong: level 63 and steel/psychic

Mr. Mime

Before discussing any of Lucian’s Pokemon, we’ll take a deep dive into Mr. Mime, as he’s the most complex to deal with.

The first Pokemon Lucian is going to use against you is going to be Mr. Mime. It might seem like an easy win to you at first, but if you dig into Lucian’s tactics, you realize it’s quite smart of him and a hard challenge for you.

BDSP grants Lucian the lead Pokemon Filter, which automatically makes things harder for you. This single-handedly makes Mr. Mime the biggest challenge for you.

For a basic understanding, this filter enables Mr. Mime to take less damage from the opponent’s side, making him a hard challenge for you to take down.

No matter how efficient is your super-effective attacks; you’ll need more than one hit to get rid of him. Just because of this, you can get drained early on in the battle, and it can get hard for you to deal with the rest of the Pokemon.

Mr. Mime will most probably use the Light Screen or Reflect, which grants the rest of the Pokemon in the team to receive less damage and stand their grounds undefeated.

And besides Mr. Mime, everyone in the team also has their own set of abilities that can give you a pretty hard-hitting competition.

The offensive abilities of the team and the sustainability from Mr. Mime’s side can push you back from winning, Lucian.

You can only tackle this situation by opting for a Pokemon that’s a right fit to be Mr. Mime’s rivalry and will also break through his filter wall.

How to take down Mr. Mime

To encounter Mr. Mime, you’ll have to use your Ghost, Dark, or Bug Pokemon with the Ghost, Dark, or Bug move.

Mr. Mime’s special defense is comparatively low than their standard defense, which gives you an advantage and helps you take him down. You can also use Expert Belt if you happen to have none of the mentioned above.

If you have opted for Dark, equip it with Black Colored glasses. For Bug, equip it with Silver powder and for Ghost, equip it with Spell Tag.

If you have Brilliant Diamond, equip it with the Larvitar by going to the Grand Underground. As for a Tyranitar, it’ll hit Mr. Mime with a 288 base damage crunch when it’s equipped with Black Glasses.

You can also use Houndoom instead of Shining Pearl, as it’ll give you almost the same performance and help you tackle Lucian’s clan.

You can’t really use Ghost Pokemon in this scenario as they are special attackers; however, you can choose from the other two types.

If you’re opting for the Bug Type Pokemon to play from your side, we highly recommend you to choose Heracross, Scizor, and Pinsir as your main players to tackle Mr. Mime.

Lucian’s other Pokemon

Now that we’ve discussed how to take down Mr. Mime let’s discuss the rest of Lucian’s Pokemon, which are relatively easier and do not require the complex effort to take them down.

Girafarig, Medicham, and Bronzong can be quickly dealt with the best moves you have. Although they have good offensive abilities, there’ll be no competition once Mr. Mime is wiped out of the scene.

They won’t require half of the time that you spent dealing with Mr. Mime, and you can speed up the process of this encounter. You just need to be aware of their moves and avoid any mistake that can make them take advantage of your weakness.

Medicham’s elemental punches can be dealt with the Flying-type, Brozong’s earthquakes can be carefully dealt with Fire Pokemon, and use Crunch Sweep on Girafarig.

As for Alakazam, it’s the easiest of all. Yep, even easier than the above three we mentioned. It’s basically so frail that you can get rid of it with one hard Punch.

The only opponent in Lucian’s team is Mr. Mime, and he’s the only one that’ll be giving you a hard time.

Once you’ve taken all of them down, you’ve successfully managed to defeat Lucian in Pokemon BDSP and you’ll move next to dealing with Cynthia.