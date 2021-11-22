In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Cynthia is the Champion trainer, and you will have to defeat her in order to etch your name in the Hall of Fame. In this guide, we will explain how to defeat Champion Cynthia in Pokemon BDSP.

How to Defeat Champion Cynthia in Pokemon BDSP

As Cynthia is the Champion of the Sinnoh Pokemon League, you will face her multiple times during your journey in Pokemon BDSP.

In order to have the final fight with Cynthia, you will first have to defeat the Elite Four. The Elite four trainers are a gauntlet of 4 battles in the Pokemon League.

The Elite Four are tough but they pale in comparison to your fight against Cynthia. Once you have bested the Elite Four, your final battle will be up against Champion Cynthia who is waiting in the room after Lucian.

Cynthia’s Pokemon

Below are the Pokemon Champion Cynthia will use against you in the final battle in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Spiritomb

Level: 84

Ability: Pressure

Type: Ghost and Dark

Moves

Dark Pulse

Shadow Ball

Sucker Punch

Will-o-Wisp

Porygon-Z

Level: 85

Ability: Adaptability

Type: Normal

Moves

Hyper Beam

Ice Beam

Shadow Ball

Thunderbolt

Togekiss

Level: 86

Ability: Serene Grace

Type: Fairy and Flying

Moves

Air Slash

Aura Sphere

Dazzling Gleam

Thunder Wave

Lucario

Level: 86

Ability: Inner Focus

Type: Steel and Fighting

Moves

Close Combat

Earthquake

Extreme Speed

Meteor Mash

Milotic

Level: 84

Ability: Marvel Scale

Type: Water

Moves

Ice Beam

Mirror Coat

Recover

Scald

Garchomp

Level: 88

Ability: Rough Skin

Type: Dragon and Ground

Moves

Dragon Claw

Earthquake

Poison Jab

Swords Dance

Tips to Beat Cynthia in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Cynthia has several different types of Pokemon in her party, which will be a bit tricky to deal with. For the fight, you will be able to choose Six Pokemon for your party.

At the start of the fight, you will be up against Spiritomb. He is weak to Fairy-type attacks, so choosing Togekiss against him will be a good counter.

Next up will be Porygon-Z, who is really vulnerable against fighting-type moves. Choose a Pokemon like Lucario or Machamp, which has a number of fighting moves available to them to take down Porygon-Z quickly.

Now you will have to take down Togekiss. Togekiss will be vulnerable to Ice, electric and steel moves, so make sure you have a Pokemon who has these moves in your party.

After Togekiss, Lucario will be the next fighter. Choose a fighting, fire, or ground-type Pokemon with a powerful stab move against him to easily take him down.

Next, you will have to face Milotic. Cynthia’s Milotic will use Marvel Scale to increase his defense by 50%, which will make it difficult to take him down. Choose an Electric-type Pokemon against him, as he does not have any moves that can damage Electric Pokemon.

Finally, it will be time to fight Garchomp, Cynthia’s final and strongest Pokemon. And you will be needing a strong Garchomp in your own party as well if you want to defeat it. As Garchomp is weak to dragon and ice Pokemon, you can use him against it.

Another great option against her Garchomp is Weavile. It can take him out in a single hit with Stab Avalanche move. Mamoswine is also a decent option in the fight against Garchomp.

This combination will allow you to go head-to-head with Cynthia’s Pokemon and take them down.