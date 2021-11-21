How to Defeat Gym Leader Crasher Wake in Pokemon BDSP

To help you out with defeating Crasher Wake in Pokemon BDSP, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be going over the strengths and weaknesses of Crasher Wake and the best counters to his team of Pokemon.

Pokemon BDSP Gym Leader Crasher Wake

Crasher Wake is the fourth gym leader that you’ll face in Pokemon BDSP. He is the gym leader in Pastoria City, and his party consists of Water-type Pokemon.

When you defeat Crasher Wake, you’ll be rewarded with a Fen Badge, five TM55s, and a collection of stickers. And if you want to take Crasher Wake down easily, you’ll need to know all about his strengths and weaknesses.

But before that, you need to know where to actually find him. Let’s start off with his location.

How to Solve Pastoria City Gym Puzzle

Make your way over to Pastoria City Gym. As you head through the front gate, you’ll realize that the entire gym is filled with water. To be able to reach Crasher Wake, you’ll need to adjust the water levels in the gym to open up a path for yourself.

You’ll see a bunch of buttons spread around the gym that is uniquely colored. The color of these buttons represents the water level in the gym. Orange is the lowest, and blue is the highest.

Start off by pressing the yellow button that you see at the top of the stairs. After pressing that, go back down the stairs and keep moving down this path until you see the green button.

Go up the stairs and press the green button and then come back down. Cross to the other side and climb the stairs to press the blue button. Continue moving down that path until you see a wooden log to your right.

Go over the log and then press the green button. Go down the stairs from there and then press the yellow button.

After doing that, start moving towards the north until you see a set of staircases. Go up the staircase that’s to the very north and then press the final button.

This will open up a pathway that will lead you directly to Crasher Wake.

Recommended Pokemon Types

Since Crasher Wake’s party is full of Water-type Pokemon, the recommended Pokemon types for this battle are:

Grass

Electric

Crasher Wake’s Pokemon

The Pokemon Crasher Wake will be using in your first battle against him are:

Gyarados

Level: 27

27 Ability: Intimidate

Intimidate Type: Water, Flying

Moves

Brine

Crunch

Flail

Ice Fang

Quagsire

Level: 27

27 Ability: Damp

Damp Type: Water, Ground

Moves

Haze

Mud Shot

Rain dance

Scald

Floatzel

Level: 30

30 Ability: Swift Swim

Swift Swim Type: Water

Moves

Aqua Jet

Bite

Brine

Ice Fang

Crasher Wake’s Pokemon (Rematch)

The Pokemon Crasher Wake will be using in your second battle against him are:

Politoed

Level: 68

68 Ability: Drizzle

Drizzle Type: Water

Moves

Focus Blast

Ice Beam

Perish Song

Surf

Kingdra

Level: 68

68 Ability: Swift Swim

Swift Swim Type: Water, Dragon

Moves

Dragon Pulse

Hydro Pump

Ice Beam

Rest

Ludicolo

Level: 68

68 Ability: Swift Swim

Swift Swim Type: Water, Grass

Moves

Energy Ball

Hydro Pump

Substitute

Teeter Dance

Huntail

Level: 68

68 Ability: Swift Swim

Swift Swim Type: Water, Grass

Moves

Aqua tail

Crunch

Ice Fang

Shell Smash

Gyarados

Level: 70

70 Ability: Intimidate

Intimidate Type: Water, Flying

Moves

Aqua Tail

Dragon Dance

Earthquake

Stone Edge

Floatzel

Level: 72

72 Ability: Swift Swim

Swift Swim Type: Water

Moves

Aqua Tail

Brick Break

Crunch

Ice Fang

Pastoria City Gym Rewards

Once you’ve defeated Crasher Wake in the Pastoria Gym, you’ll earn yourself a Fen Badge. This will allow you to use HM Defog whenever you want.

This badge will help you out a lot with exploration as you’ll be able to clear out all the foggy areas in the Pokemon BDSP map.

You’ll also get five TM55s, which teach your Pokemon the “Brine” move. This is a Water-type move that deals 200% damage to any Pokemon that has <50% of your Pokemon’s HP.

You’ll also be rewarded with some cool stickers that you can use to decorate your Poke Balls.