Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are jam-packed with a diverse line-up of gym leaders. In this guide, we will be covering how to Defeat Gym Leader Maylene in Pokemon BDSP.
Pokemon BDSP Gym Leader Maylene
Maylene is a Gym Leader in Pokemon BDSP whose party consists of Fighting Pokemon. She is a fighting-type trainer and has certain weaknesses and strengths, which we have covered in this guide.
To find Maylene, you’ll have to visit Veilstone City’s gym. She uses Fighting-type Pokemon as her primary choice. Defeating Maylene will grant you the Cobble Badge to use Fly, even outside the battle.
How to Solve Veilstone City Gym Puzzle
Head on to the Veilstone City’s gym and go straight ahead. Once you reach the middle wall, slide it to the left and then walk back to the small area where you’ll find a trainer.
Again, slide the wall to the left, and you’ll find an area near some rooms to your left. Slide the wall left and head left, and slide the same wall right to open up a path.
Now go back from the path you made in the small rooms towards your left, and once you reach there, move the wall to your right. Next, head to the center of the room and push the wall beside you in the right direction.
You’ll find another wall above it which you’ll have to push right. Now towards your right, push the same wall to your right and head inside the gap.
Now turn back to the small room and push the wall to your right. Follow this path back and then push the wall to your left.
Now navigate through the tiny rooms on your right and finally push the last wall to your left. You’ll find Maylene once you have passed through all of these rooms.
Recommended Pokemon Types
- Flying
- Psychic
- Fairy
Maylene’s Pokemon
Below are mentioned the Pokemon that Maylene will be using in the first battle.
Meditite
- Level: 27
- Ability: Pure Power
- Type: Psychic/Fighting
Moves
- Bulk Up
- Drain Punch
- Flash
- Light Screen
Machoke
- Level: 27
- Ability: Guts
- Type: Fighting
Moves
- Bulldoze
- Knock Off
- Low Sweep
- Rock Tomb
Lucario
- Level: 30
- Ability: Steadfast
- Type: Fighting/Steel
Moves
- Bulk Up
- Drain Punch
- Metal Claw
- Screech
Maylene’s Pokemon (Rematch)
Below are the Pokemon that Maylene uses for the second time you face her.
Hitmontop
- Level: 64
- Ability: Intimidate
- Type: Fighting
Moves
- Brick Break
- Close Combat
- Stone Edge
- Sucker Punch
Breloom
- Level: 66
- Ability: Technician
Moves
- Bullet Seed
- Force Palm
- Mach Punch
- Rock Tomb
Heracross
- Level: 68
- Ability: Guts
- Type: Bug/Fighting
Moves
- Close Combat
- Facade
- Megahorn
- Stone Edge
Infernape
- Level: 70
- Ability: Blaze
- Type: Fire/Fighting
Moves
- Acrobatics
- Close Combat
- Flare Blitz
- Overheat
Medicham
- Level: 72
- Ability: Pure Power
- Type: Fighting/Psychic
Moves
- Fire Punch
- High Jump Kick
- Thunder Punch
- Zen Headbutt
Lucario
- Level: 74
- Ability: Justified
- Type: Fighting/Steel
Moves
- Aura Sphere
- Flash Cannon
- Vacuum Wave
- Water Pulse
Veilstone City Gym Rewards
After you’ve bested Maylene’s fighting-type Pokemon, you’ll be rewarded with Technical Machine – TM60 (Multiple copies) that you can use to teach your Pokemon the move ‘Drain Punch’. It is a fighting-type move that allows your Pokemon to heal while dealing some damage.