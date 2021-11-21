Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are jam-packed with a diverse line-up of gym leaders. In this guide, we will be covering how to Defeat Gym Leader Maylene in Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon BDSP Gym Leader Maylene

Maylene is a Gym Leader in Pokemon BDSP whose party consists of Fighting Pokemon. She is a fighting-type trainer and has certain weaknesses and strengths, which we have covered in this guide.

To find Maylene, you’ll have to visit Veilstone City’s gym. She uses Fighting-type Pokemon as her primary choice. Defeating Maylene will grant you the Cobble Badge to use Fly, even outside the battle.

How to Solve Veilstone City Gym Puzzle

Head on to the Veilstone City’s gym and go straight ahead. Once you reach the middle wall, slide it to the left and then walk back to the small area where you’ll find a trainer.

Again, slide the wall to the left, and you’ll find an area near some rooms to your left. Slide the wall left and head left, and slide the same wall right to open up a path.

Now go back from the path you made in the small rooms towards your left, and once you reach there, move the wall to your right. Next, head to the center of the room and push the wall beside you in the right direction.

You’ll find another wall above it which you’ll have to push right. Now towards your right, push the same wall to your right and head inside the gap.

Now turn back to the small room and push the wall to your right. Follow this path back and then push the wall to your left.

Now navigate through the tiny rooms on your right and finally push the last wall to your left. You’ll find Maylene once you have passed through all of these rooms.

Recommended Pokemon Types

Flying

Psychic

Fairy

Maylene’s Pokemon

Below are mentioned the Pokemon that Maylene will be using in the first battle.

Meditite

Level: 27

27 Ability: Pure Power

Pure Power Type: Psychic/Fighting

Moves

Bulk Up

Drain Punch

Flash

Light Screen

Machoke

Level: 27

27 Ability: Guts

Guts Type: Fighting

Moves

Bulldoze

Knock Off

Low Sweep

Rock Tomb

Lucario

Level: 30

30 Ability: Steadfast

Steadfast Type: Fighting/Steel

Moves

Bulk Up

Drain Punch

Metal Claw

Screech

Maylene’s Pokemon (Rematch)

Below are the Pokemon that Maylene uses for the second time you face her.

Hitmontop

Level: 64

64 Ability: Intimidate

Intimidate Type: Fighting

Moves

Brick Break

Close Combat

Stone Edge

Sucker Punch

Breloom

Level: 66

66 Ability: Technician

Moves

Bullet Seed

Force Palm

Mach Punch

Rock Tomb

Heracross

Level: 68

68 Ability: Guts

Guts Type: Bug/Fighting

Moves

Close Combat

Facade

Megahorn

Stone Edge

Infernape

Level: 70

70 Ability: Blaze

Blaze Type: Fire/Fighting

Moves

Acrobatics

Close Combat

Flare Blitz

Overheat

Medicham

Level: 72

72 Ability: Pure Power

Pure Power Type: Fighting/Psychic

Moves

Fire Punch

High Jump Kick

Thunder Punch

Zen Headbutt

Lucario

Level: 74

74 Ability: Justified

Justified Type: Fighting/Steel

Moves

Aura Sphere

Flash Cannon

Vacuum Wave

Water Pulse

Veilstone City Gym Rewards

After you’ve bested Maylene’s fighting-type Pokemon, you’ll be rewarded with Technical Machine – TM60 (Multiple copies) that you can use to teach your Pokemon the move ‘Drain Punch’. It is a fighting-type move that allows your Pokemon to heal while dealing some damage.