Pokemon BDSP Drifloon Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

In this guide, we will provide you with the Drifloon location in Pokemon BDSP, info on how to catch it along with its stats, abilities and evolutions.

Pokemon BDSP Drifloon Location

Drifloon, the purple Balloon Pokemon, can only be found at a single location on a particular day in Pokemon BDSP. You will find a level 22 Drifloon within the Valley Windworks by interacting with it.

How to Catch Drifloon

You need to find Drifloon to complete your Pokedex in Pokemon BDSP. You will only find 1 Drifloon in the game so you have to catch it when you get the opportunity.

To find Drifloon, first, you will need to defeat the Team Galactic members who tried to corner off the wind plant. Go and talk with the Grunts to find the work key for opening the Valley Windsworks door which is locked from inside.

Enter the Valley Windworks and defeat the Team Galactic member inside. After that, on Friday, you will find this Pokemon outside the Valley Windworks just east of Floaroma Town.

Changing Switch date

Drifloon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl only appears on Fridays. To find it on some other day, you can change the date and time of your Nintendo Switch using the method given below.

Go to System Settings and click System. There you will find the Date and Time option and you can change it easily. Change it to a Friday and then relaunch the game.

As we have already mentioned that you will only find 1 Drifloon in the Pokemon BDSP so don’t look for that after finding it once because you are not going to find it again.

You can always breed Drifloon with a ditto if you’d like duplicates with potentially better stats.

Base Stats

HP: 90

Attack: 50

Defense: 34

Special Attack: 60

Special Defense: 44

Speed: 70

Drifloon Abilities

Aftermath: With this ability, the attacker will lose 1/4 of his max HP if he faints a Pokemon using a contact move.

Unburden: If a held item is used it will raise the speed.

Flare Boost: When burned this will power up special attacks.

As Drifloon levels up, it will learn better moves and abilities like

Minimize

Astonish

Gust

Focus Energy

Payback

Hex

Shadow Ball

Stockpile

Swallow

Spit Up

Self-Destruct

Destiny Bond

Baton Pass

How to Evolve Drifloon

Drifloon can be evolved into Drifblim after reaching level 28 in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Strengths and Weaknesses

As you already know, Drifloon is a ghost and Flying-type Pokemon so he will take more damage from the Dark, Rock, Electric, Ghost, and Ice-type Pokemon. On the other hand, he will perform well against the Normal, Poison, Grass, Bug, and Fighting-type Pokemon.

Below is a list of Pokemon that Drifloon performs very well against:

Arceus (Normal)

Slaking (Normal)

Groudon (Ground)

Regigigas (Normal)

Celebi (Psychic and Grass)

Drifloon will take more damage from the Ghost, Dark, Rock, Electric, Ice moves as it is a Ghost and Flying-type Pokemon.

Drifloon performs poorly against the following Pokemon: