Pokemon BDSP Ditto Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Ditto is a Transform Pokemon that can transform itself into any Pokemon it is facing. In this guide, we will provide you with the Ditto location in Pokemon BDSP as well as info on how to catch it.

Pokemon BDSP Ditto Location

Ditto is a Normal-type Transform Pokemon that you will find in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You might need to walk around a bit in the location given below to find that Pokemon.

Ditto is highly useful when it comes to Nurseries and breeding strong Pokemon so if given the chance, make sure to catch a Ditto and take it to the Nursery.

How to Catch Ditto

You will find Ditto in three different locations in Pokemon BDSP. There are 4.6% chances of catching Ditto with a normal Pokeball in the locations given below.

Below are all the locations where you can find Ditto in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Route 210

Stargleam Cavern

Dazzling Cave

Base Stats

HP: 48

Attack: 48

Defense: 48

Special Attack: 48

Special Defense: 48

Speed: 48

Ditto Abilities

Limber: With this ability, the Pokemon is protected from the Paralysis status effect.

Imposter: It is a hidden ability in which the Pokemon transforms itself into a Pokemon it is facing

How to Evolve Ditto

Ditto doesn’t have any evolution in the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Strengths and Weaknesses

As you know, Ditto is a normal-Type Pokemon, so it can take less damage from Ghost-type moves and more damage from the Fighting-type moves.

Below is a list of Pokemon that Ditto performs very well against:

Dusknoir (Ghost)

Gengar (Ghost and Poison)

Drifblim (Ghost and Flying)

Mismagius (Ghost)

Spiritomb (Ghost and Dark)

Ditto will take more damage from the fighting-type moves as it is a normal-type Pokemon.

Ditto performs poorly against the following Pokemon: