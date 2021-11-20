Pokemon BDSP Fishing Guide

Fishing is one of the many ways trainers can catch water Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP. The process is fairly simple and employs the use of different fishing rods. In this guide, we’ll let you know how exactly fishing works in Pokemon BDSP, how to get different fishing rods and the differences between them.

Pokemon BDSP Fishing

Fishing is a fairly easy mechanic in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as it was in prior generations of the Pokemon franchise.

Trainers must just go up to the edge of the lake and hit the A button to cast their line, then tap it again when an exclamation mark appears.

The Pokemon you encounter in the water in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl is entirely dependent on the Fishing Rod you have unlocked. The better your gear, the more characters you’ll be able to capture.

How to Get Old Rod

The Old Rod can be acquired by speaking with the Fisherman in Jubilife City’s west gate, which leads to Route 218. Even before your first Gym Battle, you can reach Jubilife City.

Best Pokemon to Catch with Old Rod

You can easily catch Magikarp on Route 218 and Route 204 using the Old Rod in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

How to Get Good Rod

To unlock the Good Rod in Pokemon BDSP, speak with the fisherman on Route 209, right east of the Hearthome City entrance.

He’ll ask whether you agree that the Good Rod is good or not. Yes, is the correct response. After that, he’ll give you the Good Rod.

Best Pokemon to Catch with Good Rod

After receiving the Good Rod on Route 209, you can instantly locate Magikarp at Level 20 and higher. Simply leveling it up once will evolve it into Gyarados, providing you with a type advantage against some Gym leaders.

You will also be able to catch Goldeen and Fineon with the Good Rod.

How to Get Super Rod

The super rod can be located in the northeastern part of the map, in the Fight Area. The fisherman will be outside the north tunnel once you arrive at the small area.

Best Pokemon to Catch with Super Rod

After unlocking the super rod, you can easily catch Luvdisc in Pokemon Arena, Sharpedo on Route 213 and Seadra on Route 216.