Character customization is a feature in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that allows you to create a custom character of your choice. From choosing its clothes to its skin tone, you have all the options available for use. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to change Clothes and Hairstyle in Pokemon BDSP.

How to Change Clothes and Hairstyle in Pokemon BDSP

The character customization feature was first introduced in Pokemon X and Y and has been a part of the later Pokemon series ever since. However, in Pokemon BDSP, the customization is relatively limited to most of the Pokemon games.

Character Customization

Unlike previous games, you can’t choose a particular hairstyle for your character since any in-game hairstyle comes with an attached outfit. If you change your outfit, you’ll automatically change your character’s hairstyle according to its clothing.

Secondly, you can’t change the color of the eyes of your character. That feature has been stripped off as well, making Pokemon BDSP’s character customization lacking options.

To change your character’s outfits, you must select a Trainer’s name during character creation, then proceed to select any outfit from the lineup, change your character’s skin tone and lastly, select the gender of your choice.

During your outfit change, keep in mind that the result is permanent and can’t be undone.

If you dislike your character’s outfit after customizing it, you can’t change it back unless you restart the game all over again. Therefore, don’t rush when changing outfits.

As mentioned before, you don’t have the creative freedom to change your hairstyle individually in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and will get a random hairstyle that’s already associated with a particular outfit of your choice.

Metronome Style Shop Location

Now, to actually change your outfit, you must head over to Veilstone City. To unlock the city, however, you must defeat the Gym Leader Gardenia, in Eterna City.

Once you’ve successfully defeated the Gym leader and have entered the city, head over to the Metronome Style Shop.

The shop is located southern part of the city. You’ll find it at the north of the entrance to Routh 214. If you played the original game, you’ll notice that this location was formerly the place where the Game Corner building used to be.

Once you’ve found the shop, head inside and talk to the lady at the counter to either change your clothes or buy new ones.

Both choices have their own option prompts. Select I’d like to shop if you’re looking forward to buying your outfit or you can select Change my Style if you want to change your purchased clothing.

Just like the limited character customization, the variety of outfits is limited as well, with only a few styles of clothes, plus the Winter offer called the Platinum Style is locked as it’s a part of the Pokemon BDSP DLC.

You can also choose the winter and cyber styles of outfits. Mostly all your outfits consist of Jackets. The fan-favorite this year is the Pikachu Hoodie used as a part of the Winter clothing.

Additionally, you’ll get access to a jacket for Eevee, a Gengar jacket, and a leather jacket. That’s pretty much the entire Outfit types you can buy or change in Pokemon BDSP.