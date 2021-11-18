How to Get Platinum Outfits in Pokemon BDSP

While we may be getting the remastered version of Diamond and Pearl as Pokemon BDSP, there are some disappointed by the lack of a remaster for Pokemon Platinum, which originally served as an enhanced version of the other two games. However, you can still get something to remind you of Pokemon Platinum and that is some unique outfits. In this guide, we will show you how to get Pokemon Platinum outfits in Pokemon BDSP

Pokemon BDSP Platinum Outfits

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl’s release is just around the corner and the developers have announced that they are awarding players who buy the game early with a Bonus Platinum Outfit.

If that Platinum outfit is something you want then you have to buy the game between November 19th and February 22nd. Nintendo will award people who buy the game in the first 3 months with the Platinum Outfit.

Simply buying a copy of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and booting it up with the hopes of getting the Platinum Outfit won’t work as there are a couple of prerequisites that still need to be dealt with.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has a thing called Mystery Gifts and unlocking this mechanic is key to getting the outfits. You can do that by defeating the following enemies:

Galactic Grunts found on the northern side of Jubilife.

Roark, who is the Gym Leader of Oreburgh

How to Unlock Platinum Outfits

Once you’ve defeated them all, go back to the TV Station which is located in the center of Jubilife City, and head over to the third floor to talk to the TV Producer.

He will ask you 2 questions and answering them appropriately is key to unlocking the Mystery Gift Menu.

The answer to the first question is: “EVERYONE HAPPY” & the answer to the second question is: “Wi-Fi CONNECTION”. And now you should be able to access the Mystery Gift menu.

Equipping the Platinum Outfits

Restart your game and you’ll be able to find the Mystery Gift menu under the new game option. Click on the menu and then press the download button to download the outfits.

After that, you will be able to equip your newly unlocked outfits from the Clothing Menu.