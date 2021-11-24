Pokemon BDSP Breeding Guide

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you can breed and hatch stronger Pokemon who have better stats and nature to have the strongest party possible. In this guide, we will be taking an extensive look at the Breeding mechanic in Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon BDSP Breeding

Trainers can breed stronger Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP by using Dittos with High IVs and Everstones to hatch eggs.

We will be talking about all of that in detail in this guide as well as any complications or special items needed to hatch certain Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The Basics

In Pokemon BDSP, you can use different items to enhance the Pokemon you breed and make them even better. We will explain the features of each item below:

Destiny Knot: When held by a parent Pokemon, their offspring will have 5 out of 6 of their IVs (Individual Values). Without a Destiny Knot, a parent Pokemon transfers 3 out of 6 of its IVs to their offspring.

Everstone: When held by a parent Pokemon, their nature is transferred to their offspring. Without an Everstone, the offspring will be assigned a nature randomly.

You can get Destiny Knots from Route 224 and Everstones can be traded by talking to an NPC in Snowpoint City. You can find him in the northwest part of town, chilling inside his house.

How to Breed in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Once you’ve acquired Dittos with High IVs, you need to head over to the Pokemon Nursery in Solaceon Town and leave the parent Pokemon along with any items like the Everstone and the ditto with the lady at the counter.

You need to spend some time doing other activities while the egg gets ready. You can track the progress of the egg from the Nursery Checker app. Once it is ready, go and collect it from the lady sitting at the counter.

Hatching the Egg

The acquired egg will take up 1 slot in your inventory and now you have to wait for it to get ready.

Here are two tips to help you hatch the egg as quickly as possible:

Only equip Flame body Pokemon in your group when you have an egg in your inventory as they keep the egg warm which speeds up the hatching process

To walk the required number of steps you can simply walk on Route 210 and 209 which is right next to the Pokemon Nursery.

Keep walking until the egg is ready to hatch and check if the offspring has the required IVs and nature. You can repeat this process until you get the ideal Pokemon offspring.

Pokemon with Special Needs for Breeding

There are a few Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP that require special items to be able to breed and produce eggs. We will be creating a table below which lists these Pokemon and their required special items.