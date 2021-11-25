Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have lots of Pokemon of different rarities. The rarest Pokemon are of Legendary rarity. One of them is Azelf, which is a Psychic-type Willpower Legendary Pokemon. In this guide, we will show you Pokemon BDSP Azelf Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities.

In Pokemon BDSP, Azelf is a Legendary Pokemon and is one of the three Lake guardians of Sinnoh. Azelf is located at Valor Lakefront in Sinnoh region.

How to Catch Azelf

In order to catch Azelf, head to Valor Lakefront and then go to Lake Valor. When you reach the lake, the use surfing ability to reach the small Island with Valor Cavern. Enter Valor Cavern to find and catch Azelf.

Base Stats

This Legendary Pokemon has the following stats in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

HP: 75

Attack: 125

Defense: 70

Special Attack: 125

Special Defense: 70

Speed: 115

Total Points: 580

Azelf Abilities

Azelf has the following abilities in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Levitate: Causes enemy Pokemon to be raised in the air.

How to Evolve Azelf

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Azelf has no evolutions.

Strengths and Weaknesses

As Azelf is a Psychic-type Pokemon, it is strong against Fighting and Psychic-type Pokemon. It is weak against Ghost, Dark, and Bug-type Pokemon. Below we have listed some Pokemon against which Azelf is weak.

Darkai (Dark)

Umbreon (Dark)

Dusknoir (Ghost)

Tyranitar (Rock and Dark)

Azelf is strong against the following Pokemons.