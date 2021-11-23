How to Defeat Aaron (Elite Four) in Pokemon BDSP

Aaron is one of the Elite Four in Pokemon Brilliant Diamon and Shining Pearl. In this guide, we will get you up to speed with everything that you need to know in order to overcome the Elite four Aaron in Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon BDSP Elite Four Aaron

Aaron is the first member of the Elite Four and the first hurdle on your way to defeating Cynthia, the Champion.

In Pokemon BDSP, you are going to face Aaron on a total of 3 occasions. Each time, he’ll have more or less the same Pokemon, but at varying levels.

Our guide below details lays out the Pokemon that Aaron will use in each of the three battles, as well as the strategy you can employ to overcome them.

Aaron’s Pokemon

Dustox

Type: Bug/Poison

Level: 53

Weaknesses: Flying, Psychic, Fire, and Rock Type

Heracross

Type: Bug/Fighting

Level: 54

Weaknesses: Psychic, Flying, Fire, and Fairy Type

Vespiquen

Type: Bug/Flying

Level: 54

Weaknesses: Flying, Ice, Fire, and Electric Type

Beautifly

Type: Bug/Flying

Level: 53

Weaknesses: Flying, Fire, Ice, and Electric Type

Drapion

Type: Poison/Dark

Level: 57

Weaknesses: Ground

Aaron’s Pokemon in Rematch # 1

Yanmega

Type: Bug/Flying

Level: 65

Weaknesses: Flying, Ice, Fire, Electric, and Rock Type

Scizor

Type: Bug/Steel

Level: 65

Weaknesses: Fire Type

Vespiquen

Type: Bug/Flying

Level: 66

Weaknesses: Flying, Ice, Fire, and Electric Type

Heracross

Type: Bug/Fighting

Level: 67

Weaknesses: Psychic, Flying, Fire, and Fairy Type

Drapion

Type: Poison/Dark

Level: 69

Weaknesses: Ground

Aaron’s Pokemon Rematch # 2

Yanmega

Type: Bug/Flying

Level: 75

Weaknesses: Flying, Ice, Fire, Electric, and Rock Type

Scizor

Type: Bug/Steel

Level: 75

Weaknesses: Fire Type

Vespiquen

Type: Bug/Flying

Level: 77

Weaknesses: Flying, Ice, Fire, and Electric Type

Heracross

Type: Bug/Fighting

Level: 77

Weaknesses: Psychic, Flying, Fire, and Fairy Type

Flygon

Type: Ground/Dragon

Level: 75

Weaknesses: Ice, Fairy, and Dragon Type

Drapion

Type: Poison/Dark

Level: 79

Weaknesses: Ground Type

How to Defeat Aaron in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

When it comes to the fighting strategy for the first battle against Aaron, you would want to have Infernape in your team as it can literally devastate each one of Aaron’s Pokemon aside from Drapion.

You would also want a strong Fire- and/or Flying-type Pokemon in your team, like Staraptor, as well since, apart from Drapion, all Pokemon of Aaron in the first battle, are vulnerable to Fire and Flying.

Speaking of Drapion, its impressive defense and speed stats of 110 and 95 respectively, as well as the access to STAB Cross-Poison, makes it really hard to be beaten.

Your best bet against Drapion is to send out your finest Special Attacker and target its weak spots to lower down its Special Defense.

Also, be sure not to use Poison, Dark, Psychic, Ghost, or Grass attacks against Drapion as they’ll prove to be ineffective.

Some of your best options for a Special Attacker against Drapion could include Magnezone, Magmortar, Palkia, Lucario, and Dialga.

When it comes to the two rematches against Aaron, having the same types of Pokemon will serve you the best.

However, for the second rematch, to counter the moves of Flygon, you would have a strong Ice-, Fairy-, or Dragon-type pokemon, at your disposal as well.

Once Aaron has been defeated, go on ahead to take on Bertha.