In this Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Guide, we will tell you what STAB is, show you how to use STAB effectively and all the moves that benefit from STAB and vice versa in Pokemon BDSP.

How to Benefit from STAB in Pokemon BDSP

STAB in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is an abbreviation for Same-Type Attack Bonus. When a Pokemon performs a move with the same type as itself, it does 1.5 times the regular amount of damage.

There are other factors to consider when looking at whether a Pokemon gets a STAB benefit or not. These are as follows:

Dual Typing

Adaptability

Moves with Fixed Damage

Dual Type Pokemon STAB

The STAB benefit is given to dual-type Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl when they use moves that match one of their kinds.

For example, the Pokemon Torterra is both Grass and Ground. It will get STAB benefits for moves such as Earthquake and Woodhammer (super recommended moves on Torterra!)

Adaptability and STAB

STAB Boost will be 2x instead of 1.5x for Pokemon having the Adaptability ability. Eevee and Porygon-Z, both Normal-type Pokemon, have Adaptability as a potential Ability.

Fixed Damage Moves and STAB

STAB Boost is not applied to moves in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that deliver fixed damage. We have listed down a few moves that deliver fixed damage with their description.

The following moves aren’t beneficial with STAB

Bide: The user takes two rounds to withstand blows before striking back and delivering double the damage.

Counter: A counterattack technique that doubles the damage suffered in response to any physical strike.

Dragon Rage: A shock wave strikes the enemy. This strike does 40 HP damage every time it is used.

Endeavor: An assault that reduces the target’s health to the same level as the user’s.

Metal Burst: With far higher strength, the user retaliates against the enemy who last inflicted damage on it.

Mirror Coat: A counterattack move that counters any special attack by doing twice as much damage.

Night Shade: The user causes the enemy to see a mirage. It does damage proportional to the user’s level.

Psywave: A strange, heated energy wave attacks the opponent. The strength of the attack varies.

Sonic Boom: A destructive shock wave strikes the opponent, doing 20 HP damage every time.

Super Fang: With its strong front teeth, the user chomps down hard on the enemy. It reduces the target’s health by half.