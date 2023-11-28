How To Unlock Skills In Persona 5 Tactica

In Persona 5 Tactica, unlocking skills differ from traditional Persona games. Instead of acquiring skills through leveling up, players must strategically invest Growth Points (GP) into each character’s unique Skill Tree. Carefully selecting which skills to prioritize is essential for building a well-rounded team capable of overcoming challenging encounters.

You can optimize their Phantom Thieves’ capabilities by understanding the Skill Tree and effectively utilizing GP. This comprehensive guide will tell you all about unlocking skills in Persona 5 Tactica.

Unlocking Skills In Persona 5 Tactica

Unlike traditional Persona games, Persona 5 Tactica unlocks new skills with an improved strategic approach. Players can select each skill by investing Growth Points (GP) into their unique Skill Tree. You will get GP as you play the game. Once you have enough GP accumulated, you can unlock skills in the skill tree.

How to Earn GP?

GP can be acquired through either of the following ways:

Progressing through the main story

Communicating with party members at the hideout when the “Talk” option appears

Completing optional quests

Each character has a distinct GP count. Once you accumulate enough GP to unlock new skills in their Skill Tree, access the menu and go to the “Check Skills” option. The game will display a yellow exclamation mark next to their name.

Invest GP well-rounded party

As you gain enough GP, you can unlock different skills encompassing multi-target attacks, HP/SP bonuses, stats boosts, and other abilities. Carefully select the skills required to build a well-rounded party of thieves.

Rebuild the Skill Tree as Needed

If you have focused on the single expertise of your Thief and decide to invest elsewhere, you can always rebuild the Skill Tree. This process allows you to recover the full amount of GP spent on the previous unlocking and modify the character according to your needs.

For example, if you get into a battle that requires healers, you can temporarily upgrade Makoto, Morgana, or Haru’s Skill Tree to incorporate healing skills.

Persona 5 Tactica Unlock Ultimate Skills

Complete the Lavenza trials (final three quests) to unlock the ultimate skills in Persona 5 Tactica. After completing Mission 45, you will return to the hideout, and Lavenza will call you to the Valvet room and present three trails to awaken the true abilities within all of you. The three quests require three different characters to unlock their ultimate skills.