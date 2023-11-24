Best Endgame Personas In Persona 5 Tactica 

Persona 5 Tactica offers the return of many iconic personas from the series and additional new ones. These are useful as you go because they can provide your protagonist with certain buffs. As the game goes on, you’ll unlock more and more personas that get progressively stronger. In the endgame, Persona 5 Tactica becomes challenging and you need to select the best personas here.

So you need to know which of these are the best ones to make an informed choice. Here are some of the best late-game personas we have found so far that can pop out your build.

Izanagi-no-Okami Picaro

Starting off, we have the DLC persona about whom everybody has been talking about. It comes with various benefits such as a tanky HP, insane Gun Damage, and a much higher SP. Izanagi-no-Okami has the Goddess’s Embrace unique passive, which can benefit greatly during battle.

Here are the stats for this persona:

266 HP

170 SP

52 Melee Damage

60 Gun Damage

Goddess’s Embrace: greatly restores HP and SP at the end of the turn.

Satanael

Next up, we have the Satanael Persona. This is the last form of Arsene, the starting persona, and now it comes as a Late-Game persona in Persona 5 Tactica. It has the highest HP and SP out of all the personas in the base game along with the highest melee damage. Here are the stats:

264 HP

169 SP

100 Melee Damage

44 Gun Damage

Auto-Riser: automatic Heat Riser at the commencement of battle

You can get it by fusing the following personas:

Anzu

Satan

Ishtar

Lucifer

Michael

Lucifer

Lucifer can be best thought of as the jack-of-all-trades or personas in this case. This persona can deal devastating damage while providing a solid defense. Here are the stats for this end-game persona.

264 HP

160 SP

84 Melee Damage

44 Gun Damage

Torrent of Magic: The damage will increase with each subsequent skill attack.

The fusion of the following personas can provide you with Lucifer:

Anata

Anubis

Michael

Metatron

Trumpeter

Satan

Ongyo-Ki

Ongyo-ki earns his position in the top 5 due to his Regenerate 3 unique passive. This skill will allow you to focus less on healing spells, thus making turns more effective. This persona can also work out greatly with a gun-focused build. Here are the stats associated with it:

264 HP

144 SP

68 Melee Damage

68 Gun Damage

Regenerate 3; recover HP greatly at the end of each turn

Ongyo-ki can be obtained through the fusion of the following personas;

Kin-ki

Fuu-ki

Suu-ki

Chi You

Although Chi You has greater stats than Ongyo-ki, it still has its place under the Ongyo-ki persona. The reason is that this persona can prove to be a team player, just without the healing effects. This persona does offer healing in the form of Angelic Instincts, but it requires the target to be dead. Regenerate 3 will recover HP regardless that the enemy was defeated or not.

256 HP

168 SP

80 Melee Damage

48 Gun Damage

Angelic Instinct: After defeating the target, 30% HP will be restored.

The following personas can be fused to get Chi You:

White Rider

Thor

Yoshitsune

Cu Chulainn

Hecatoncheires

Yoshitsune

The Yoshitsune endgame persona was specifically designed to keep you alive in Persona 5 Tactica. The unique passive of this persona increases the movement of your character. The stats are also healthy, thus nominating this persona among the best ones.

232 HP

144 SP

96 Melee Damage

56 Gun Damage

God-like speed: Increases movement by 1 square

The following personas can be fused to obtain Yoshitsune:

Arahabaki

Futsunushi

Okuninushi

Shiki-Ouji

Yatagarasu

Metatron

The Metatron is our favorite due to its wide ranged AoE based unique passive. You can use this character against enemies who show weakness to Almighty damage. The impact area is quite widespread, so you must properly position this persona in a battlefield.

256 HP

160 SP

48 Melee Damage

48 Gun Damage

Megidolaon: AoE attack, heavy Almighty damage to enemies in a large area

The fusion of the following personas will result in the yield of Metatron:

Dominion

Melchizedek

Prinicipality

Power

Michael

Sandalphon

Michael

Michael is the death bringer in a level playing field with little cover to defend one. The unique passive of this one will significantly increase the damage you deal to enemies who are not covered.