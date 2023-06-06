Persona 5 Strikers has just been released and features 9 new characters and a variety of special attacks called Master Arts. This Persona 5 Strikers Best Master Arts guide will cover all of the new Arts in P5 Strikers, with tips and tricks on how to unlock and perform them.

Persona 5 Strikers Best Master Arts

Master Arts are the special abilities that are unlocked as you go through the campaign mode. Each character has four Master Arts that have different mechanics. You can perform these special attacks by pressing different combinations of buttons.

All of the Master Arts for each and every character have been listed below:

Morgana Master Arts

Beast Eyes : Perform a combo of 4x square followed by a triangle to perform a follow-up attack.

: Perform a combo of 4x square followed by a triangle to perform a follow-up attack. Beckoning Cat : You can attract enemies towards you by performing a normal attack, followed by a special attack and, 3x square followed by a triangle combo.

: You can attract enemies towards you by performing a normal attack, followed by a special attack and, 3x square followed by a triangle combo. Miracle Punch : Push the following buttons in series (2x square and then triangle) to perform a powerful Miracle Punch.

: Push the following buttons in series (2x square and then triangle) to perform a powerful Miracle Punch. Sonic Charge: Deals Wind Damage by transforming into a bus and charging at the enemy.

Makoto

Wheelie Ride : 2x square followed by a triangle for a follow-up attack.

2x square followed by a triangle for a follow-up attack. End of the Century Rider : Special attacks are improved after Burst.

Special attacks are improved after Burst. High Voltage : Boosts special attacks after Burst.

Boosts special attacks after Burst. Heat Riser: Activates Burst automatically when 1MORE or Chase is used.

Sophia

AI Spinning : You can perform a follow-up attack using 4x square and a triangle.

You can perform a follow-up attack using 4x square and a triangle. Catch and Go : Increases attack power by one upgrade level after performing normal attack midair or on the ground.

Increases attack power by one upgrade level after performing normal attack midair or on the ground. Deep Learning : Performing a perfect Catch enhances special attacks and allows you to perform rapid attacks by pressing triangle button rapidly after 2x square followed by a triangle combo.

Performing a perfect Catch enhances special attacks and allows you to perform rapid attacks by pressing triangle button rapidly after 2x square followed by a triangle combo. Super Blaster: Press L1 while holding R1 to shoot a bullet that heals you.

Joker Master Arts

Marked Shot : A follow-up attack by pressing the special attack button.

A follow-up attack by pressing the special attack button. Wild Rush : Perform the 5x square button followed by a triangle button combo followed by a normal or special attack for a Persona Attack.

Perform the 5x square button followed by a triangle button combo followed by a normal or special attack for a Persona Attack. Phantom Shot : No ammo is consumed after a special or normal attack. Also performs a 3-hit shot after pressing triangle or square button.

No ammo is consumed after a special or normal attack. Also performs a 3-hit shot after pressing triangle or square button. Burst Shot: When holding the gun, hold the R1 button to perform a powerful shot that will consume all of your bullets.

Ann

Don’t Miss It! : For a follow-up attack, perform a 5x square button.

For a follow-up attack, perform a 5x square button. Do you like it hot? : Perform a special attack during the Enchant to swing down and strike the enemy.

Perform a special attack during the Enchant to swing down and strike the enemy. Lie Crying : Summon Carmen by performing 5x square button combo to cast Tarunda.

Summon Carmen by performing 5x square button combo to cast Tarunda. Strong Flame: Increase in flame damage and a chance to inflict burn.

Ryuji

Gun Skipping : Perform a follow-up attack with Captain Kidd using the 2x square button followed by a triangle button

Perform a follow-up attack with Captain Kidd using the 2x square button followed by a triangle button Reckless Shove : Increases damage and allows Captain Kidd to perform an extra attack by using the square and a triangle button

Increases damage and allows Captain Kidd to perform an extra attack by using the square and a triangle button Sprinter : The speed for accumulating attacks is increased.

The speed for accumulating attacks is increased. Spirit: The duration of Guts is extended and damage reduction is increased.

Zenkichi

Wolf’s Bite : Special Attacks deal Almighty damage during Madness deal.

Special Attacks deal Almighty damage during Madness deal. Hunting : Health absorption is increased when the Madness is not activated.

Health absorption is increased when the Madness is not activated. Howl : Health loss rate is reduced during Madness and the critical rate is increased.

Health loss rate is reduced during Madness and the critical rate is increased. Wolves’ Fang: Pursue enemies by performing the square and triangle button combo. Also increases the duration for 2x square followed by a triangle button and 3x square followed by a triangle button combos.

Haru Master Arts

Axe Waltz : Perform a follow-up attack with the 4x square button combo.

Perform a follow-up attack with the 4x square button combo. Thread Axe : Make your opponents dizzy with the help of square button followed by a triangle button combo.

Make your opponents dizzy with the help of square button followed by a triangle button combo. Sing in the Rain : Power and range of shots are increased.

Power and range of shots are increased. Etoile: Special attack can be performed faster by pressing and holding the special attack

Yusuke Master Arts

Scattering Blades of Ice : Pursue enemies with the last hit using the 2x square button followed by a triangle button combo.

Pursue enemies with the last hit using the 2x square button followed by a triangle button combo. Hyper Counter : The number of times you can perform a special attack is increased using the 4x square button followed by a triangle button combo.

The number of times you can perform a special attack is increased using the 4x square button followed by a triangle button combo. World Robbery : Summon Goeman using the square button followed by a triangle button combo to cast Sukukaja.

Summon Goeman using the square button followed by a triangle button combo to cast Sukukaja. Freeze Counter: Finish an attack with a special attack to activate a freezing effect for Yusuke for a short period.

These are all of the Master Arts available in P5 Strikers at the moment. Unlocking all of the Master Arts will give you the Master Thieves trophy.