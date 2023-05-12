Persona 5 Royal Classroom And Exam Answers

Part dungeon-crawler and part social life simulator, Persona 5 Royal offers a variety of activities including tests and exams. We never said every activity is supposed to be fun. From beating the shadows in metaverse at night to answering Persona 5 exam questions in the morning, there is no rest for the wicked in Persona 5 Royal.

Joker has to attend classes on regular basis, appear in midterm exams and pass the finals to progress in Persona 5 Royal. Fret not, we are here to help you answer all the questions in Persona 5 Royal and become Ace student at Shujin High.

Persona 5 Royal added a new semester in addition to the first two from Persona 5. The third semester adds new exams in addition to new confidants, party members and bosses. We will be covering every single question in Persona 5 Royal. There are two types of answers in Persona 5 Royal; classroom answers and exam answers (mid-terms and finals). Below is a guide covering all two segments separately.

All classroom answers in Persona 5 Royal

Joker will be asked a lot of questions during classes in Persona 5 Royal. sometimes, you will need to help your friends by telling them the correct answer. Answering all questions correctly during classroom sessions in Persona 5 Royal increase both your popularity and intelligence.

April Classroom answers

12th April (4/12)

For “Tell me what the Devil’s Dictionary defines as the hidden factor in the progress of the human race?”

Reply with, Villains.

19th April (4/19)

For “Between A and B, which line seems longer?

Reply with, They are the same.

23rd April (4/23)

For “Between music, theater, and chariot racing, which sport did Nero win when he participated in the Olympics?”

Reply with, All of them.

25th April (4/25)

For “What does the phrase “my country right or wrong” mean to convey?

Reply with, You have a duty to correct it.

27th April (4/27)

For “Do you know the name of the theorem named after this number?”

Reply with, Four Color Theorem.

30th April (4/30)

For “First off, the “wunder” part probably means?”

Reply with, Wonder.

For “Next, the “kind” part. That’s probably?”

Reply with, Child.

For “Yeah, that’s gotta be it. “Kind” means a child or at least a young guy, in your case.”

Reply with, A prodigy.

May classroom answers

7th May (5/7)

For “So what’s the literal translation of the phrase “femme fatale?””

Reply with, Fatal woman.

10th May (5/10)

For “You know the time period Yoshitsune was active in, don’t you?”

Reply with, The Heian Period.

16th May (5/16)

For “What do we call the phenomenon where believing in a treatment’s power is enough to improve your condition?”

Reply with, The Placebo Effect.

19th May (5/19)

For “Which famous artist of the Edo period is said to have moved residence over 100 times?”

Reply with, Katsushika Hokusai.

21st May (5/21)

For “The golden ratio is 1:1.618 but do you know the silver ratio?”

Reply with, 1:1.414.

23rd May (5/23)

For “If we think about what these words have in common, then maybe “syn” means?”

Reply with, Together.

For “And “aesthesis,” huh? That’s a little like the word aesthetics. I wonder if it means?”

Reply with, Senses.

For “So that means the full word basically means?”

Reply with, Senses coming together.

26th May (5/26)

For “Do you know which author Leblanc borrowed from?”

Reply with, Arthur Conan Doyle.

31st May (5/31)

For “Do you know which peg-legged, parrot toting historical figure’s appearance became visual shorthand for pirates?”

Reply with, John Silver.

June classroom answers

4th June (4/6)

For “What do you think the name for the phenomenon is?”

Reply with, The Halo Effect.

7th June (6/7)

For “The red king crab is biologically related to the hermit crab. So how is it different from a crab. Do you know?”

Reply with, The Number of Legs.

8th June (6/8)

For “Where does totalitarianism take things a step further than authoritarianism?”

Reply with, Controlling Public Thought.

13th June (6/13)

For “What color do you think it turns (when washing your hair with copper)?”

Reply with, Green.

15th June (6/15)

For “Between paper bills and coins, which one is issued by the government?”

Reply with, Coins.

20th June (6/20)

For “One of these has minor metals in it, right?”

Reply with, Smartphone.

23rd June (6/23)

For “Now do you know what this woman’s position was?”

Reply with, A Pope.

27th June (6/27)

For “Which of these animals is involved in an English idiom about the weather?”

Reply with, Dogs.

29th June (6/29)

For “What do you think it says on the back of this (Shogi) piece?”

Reply with, Gold.

July classroom answers in Persona 5 Royal

1st July (7/1)

For “What’s the meaning of the original Chinese phrase that these dumplings’ name came from?”

Reply with, Barbarian’s Head.

4th July (7/4)

For “Two people are responsible for July and August having 31 days. Do you know who those people are?”

Reply with, Julius and Augustus.

7th July (7/7)

For “So Tanabata’s about gods crossing a starry sky to reunite once every year. It might have something to do with?”

Reply with, The Milky Way.

For “Traditional food?”

Reply with, Soumen’s Noodles.

9th July (7/9)

For “Do you know what shape it is?”

Reply with, A Triangle.

11th July (7/11)

For “What is long-term memory, anyway?”

Reply with, Memories that last a long time.

For “Markus mentioned something about the number of memories you could store, right? Something like?”

Reply with, Infinite.

For “If you have theoretically infinite space for them. Theoretically, you’d be able to retain them for?”

Reply with, Forever.

12th July (7/12)

For “Do you know what he did?”

Reply with, Thievery.

September classroom answers

3rd September (9/3)

For “Each hand in this famous statue means something, but do you know what the right represents?”

Reply with, Prosperity.

6th September (9/6)

For “Do you know the name of that phenomenon where the second hand looks like it’s stopped moving?”

Reply with, Chrono stasis.

14th September (9/14)

For “What does a pawn shop offer that a secondhand shop doesn’t?”

Reply with, Money loans for collateral.

17th September (9/17)

For “What’s one of the supposed origins for the phrase “cat got your tongue?””

Reply with, Cats eating human tongues.

21st September (9/21)

For “Robot comes from a word in Czech but where in Europe is the Czech Republic located?”

Reply with, Central Europe.

24th September (9/24)

For “How many white and black shapes are there respectively on a soccer ball?”

Reply with, 20 white, 12 black.

28th September (9/28)

For “So “PVS,” referring to when you mistakenly think your phone is going off. What’s the P?”

Reply with, Phantom.

For “The next part is the V part. That means it’d be “phantom” what?”

Reply with, Vibration.

For “Last is the S. So, if we have “phantom vibration” so far?”

Reply with, Vibration.

29th September (9/29)

For “But the fishermen of Nagaragawa are actually civil servants as well. So, tell me which sector they belong to.”

Reply with, Imperial Household Agency.

October classroom answers

3rd October (10/3)

For “If we use “three watermelons in the sun” to visualize a certain matter’s size against the universe’s, what are the melons?”

Reply with, Stars.

6th October (10/6)

For “Now, do you know who invented this instrument?”

Reply with, Joseph-Ignace Guillotine.

11th October (10/11)

For “Which name was most commonly ascribed to shape B?”

Reply with, Bouba.

22nd October (10/22)

For “Now, tell me about the total count for each column in this magic square.”

Reply with, 15.

24th October (10/24)

For “From a psychological standpoint, what’s a key reason our memories can differ from reality?”

Reply with, Memory Bias.

November classroom answers

2nd November (11/2)

For “Can you tell me the meaning of the word “Wack” in Thieves’ Cant?”

Reply with, A share of stolen goods.

4th November (11/4)

For “Clubs is a club, diamond is a gem, so what does a spade represent?”

Reply with, A sword.

8th November (11/8)

For “Tell me how old you have to be to listen in on a trial?”

Reply with, Any age.

10th November (11/10)

For “Do you know why it’s missing in the character for crow?”

Reply with, Crow eyes are hard to see.

12th November (11/12)

For “I wonder. Do you know why voices sound so different over the phone?”

Reply with, Because the voice is synthetic.

14th November (11/14)

For “Tell me why that is?”

Reply with, Because of high altitude.

15th November (11/15)

For “He was to be paraded through the city and punished in a very particular way. How was he punished?”

Reply with, His head was put on display.

17th November (11/17)

For “Do you know the name for this graph? Your hint is “snails.””

Reply with, Cochleoid.

January classroom answers

11th January (1/11)

For “What’s this phrase supposed to illustrate about the gods of Shinto?”

Reply with, How numerous they are.

For “What’s the phrase again? The one about how many gods there are in Shinto?”

Reply with, The Eight Million Gods.

14th January (1/14)

For “Where do you think the fictional land of “Ihatov” is modeled after?”

Reply with, Iwate.

18th January (1/18)

For “What did the word awful originally mean?”

Reply with, Impressive.

20th January (1/20)

For “Do you know what she’s stepping on?”

Reply with, A snake.

24th January (1/24)

For “What does that mean when describing a person?”

Reply with, Kind-hearted.

For “So what kind of connotation would “salty” have in that context?”

Reply with, Negative.

For “So with all of that in mind, “salty” probably means?”

Reply with, Resentful.

27th January

For “How far did this study suggest personal happiness can spread?”

Reply with, To friends of friends of friends.

Mid-term exams answers in Persona 5 Royal

Each semester in Persona 5 has a mid-term exam. Most of the questions in mid-term exams are usually altered versions of the same questions, asked before in the classrooms. To top all of your exams, you need to have max intelligence stat in Persona 5 Royal and answer all your questions correctly. Well, we can help both.

May Mid-term exam answers

11th May (5/11)

For “What historical figure inspired “favoring the magistrate?””

Reply with, Minamoto no Yoshitsune.

For “Yoshitune had a brother, right. Oh, I think his name was?”

Reply with, Minamoto no Yoritomo.

For “But they ended up coming into conflict. And in the end when they had to oppose each other?”

Reply with, Yoritomo won.

For “That’s probably because people tend to sympathize less with people in power, and sympathize more with?”

Reply with, The weak.

12th May (5/12)

For “Which brain function is responsible for the phenomenon of seeing an illusion in this figure?”

Reply with, Cognition.

For “Which of the following maps can you paint without any adjacent areas being the same color?”

Reply with, Both.

13th May (11/13)

For “Name that book that defined “male factor” as the chief factor in the progress of the human race.”

Reply with, The Devil’s Dictionary.

For “What character archetype refers to a mysterious and seductive woman, typically with ulterior motives?”

Reply with, Femme Fetale.

October Mid-term exam answers

17th October (10/17)

For “Counting both black and white surfaces, how many surfaces are there in total on a soccer ball?”

Reply with, 32 surfaces.

For “Didn’t the teacher say that the number of colors used to be different? Do you remember?”

Reply with, It used to be one color.

For “Oh yeah, I remember. I think she said that unlike now, soccer games were broadcast with?”

Reply with, Black and white picture.

18th October (10/18)

For “Who conducted executions using this device?”

Reply with, Charles-Henri Senson.

For “What is the reason that most people cannot become a commercial fisherman of Nagarasawa?”

Reply with, It’s a hereditary profession.

19th October (10/19)

For “What is the meaning of “robota,” the etymological root of “robot”?”

Reply with, Slave labor.

For “Which of the following describes the density of the stars in outer space?”

Reply with, 3 bees in all of Europe.

Final exam answers in Persona 5 Royal

Each semester in Persona 5 royal ends with a final exam. Questions in final exam can be answered pretty easily, by remembering the answers from previously asked questions.

July Final exam answers

13th july (7/13)

For “If angle C is 28 degrees, and angles A and D are 88 degrees, what is the angle of B and E?”

Reply with, 64 degrees.

For “I think this came up in class. They were invented by the campus’s guy from Romance of the Three Kingdoms, right?”

Reply with, Zhuge Liang.

For “And they were offering something to quell the river?”

Reply with, Barbarian’s head.

For “This master strategist came up with the baozi to?”

Reply with, To offer them instead of heads.

14th July (7/14)

For “What is the name and genus of this organism?”

Reply with, Red King Crab (Paralithodes).

For “What happened when the government issued paper and hard currencies in Japan for the first time?”

Reply with, It caused confusion in the economy.

15th July (7/15)

For “What is the English equivalent of the Norwegian idiom “raining witches?””

Reply with, Raining cats and dogs.

For “Which of the following is another name for spikenard noodles traditionally eaten in Tanabata?”

Reply with, Demon Guts.

December Final exam answers

20th December (12/20)

For “Choose the graph which is named after the Chinese yoyo known as a diabolo.”

Reply with, D.

For “He was a really famous thief in the Edo period, right? How much money did he steal, in the end?”

Reply with, Over one billion yen.

For “As a result he was sentenced to?”

Reply with, Having his head displayed.

For “Criminals, especially famous criminals, were mostly parades around for?”

Reply with, A performance.

21st December (12/21)

For “Which suit of cards represents the Holy Grail?”

Reply with, Hearts.

For “According to Japanese judicial law, what is possible for even an infant to do in court?”

Reply with, Attend.

22nd December (12/22)

For “What country refers to a person who controls politics behind the scenes as a “prime minister in black?””

Reply with, Japan.

For “The Japanese word “dokyuu” translates to “massive.” What English word inspired the initial “do” in dokyuu?”

Reply with, Dreadnought.