Persona 4 Golden Marukyu Striptease Walkthrough

Marukyu Striptease is the 4th dungeon level in the TV World and here, you and your party go to rescue Rise Kujikawa. However, to get to the quest and Persona 4 Golden Marukyu Striptease dungeon, you must locate her in the TV World first.

The following guide will help you both gather clues to find Rise Kujikawa as well as walk you through the dungeon and all of its challenges. Teddie leads you to the entrance of the P4G Marukyu Striptease dungeon and from there, you are to make your party and head on inside.

Persona 4 Golden Marukyu Striptease

The Marukyu Striptease dungeon in P4 Golden has multiple floors. You need to head to the top of the dungeon to actually find Rise and save her.

The stairs are found at the end of each floor. Make sure you search throughout to find treasure chests across the floors.

Across the floors, you will face different enemy types that you need to take out. Make sure you completely clear the enemies to get an additional boss in the dungeon.

Let us look at the different bosses that you will encounter through the Marukyu Striptease Dungeon.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Amorous Snake Boss

The first boss of the dungeon, Amorous Snake is encountered on the 7th floor. The key to defeating this boss is to exploit its weakness, that is, Fire attacks. It is a level 33 boss, so a likewise strong enough party is required to defeat it. It is null to Light/Dark attacks.

Level: 33

HP: 1012

SP: 148

Weakness: Fire

The Skillset of this boss is as follows:

Virus Wave- Deals Heavy Physical damage to all characters in a party with a possibility of Poison.

Mind Slice- Deals Moderate Physical damage to all characters with a possibility of Confusion.

Life Drain- Reduces 30 Health Points from any one individual character.

Stagnant Air- Increases the entire party’s vulnerability to ailments and Dark/Light skills.

Sharp Student- Lowers the boss’s odds of suffering a Critical hit.

Strategy

Moving on to how to defeat this boss, keep in mind that this boss generally tries to inflict poison and confusion to the party with a combination of 2 attacks, namely Stagnant Air and Virus wave. Amorous snake is susceptible to fire attacks, so make sure to buy a lot of firecrackers.

It is also important to note that when the boss is knocked down, it is better to use an individual fire attack, either by using Agi or firecrackers, followed by physical attacks by the rest of the party. This deals more damage when the boss is downed rather than going for an All-Out attack on it. A level 23 Rakshasa persona can also be of great use against the Amorous Snake. After half its HP is lost, the boss will start using Mind Slice. It is important to guard and heal and remove the Poison and Confusion whenever you can.

Once you have defeated the Amorous Snake, heal up fully before moving on to face the next boss.

Shadow Rise Boss

Level: 35

HP: 2800

SP: 800

The next boss you face is Rise and her shadow. Both of them are found on 11th Floor. The fact to keep in mind is that Shadow Rise has no elemental weakness so you need to be prepared, stay completely healed and packed with items that you can use against the boss.

Your Party should be around Level 33-38 before trying to fight Shadow Rise to lessen your burden. This boss has a huge variety of skills so be wary when fighting it.

Skillset

Bufu- Deals Light ice damage to any individual character in a party.

damage to any individual character in a party. Mabufu- Deals Light ice damage to all characters in a party.

damage to all characters in a party. Bufula- Deals Medium ice damage to any individual character.

damage to any individual character. Mabufula- Deals Medium ice damage to all characters in a party

damage to all characters in a party Agi- Deals Light fire damage to one individual character.

damage to one individual character. Maragi- Deals Light fire damage to all characters in a party.

damage to all characters in a party. Agilao- Deals Medium fire damage to any individual character.

damage to any individual character. Maragion- Deals Medium fire damage to all characters in a party.

damage to all characters in a party. Garu- Deals Light wind damage to any individual character.

damage to any individual character. Magaru- Deals Light wind damage to all characters in a party.

damage to all characters in a party. Garula – Deals Medium wind damage to any individual character.

damage to any individual character. Magarula- Deals Medium wind damage to all characters in a party.

damage to all characters in a party. Zio- Deals Light Elec damage to any individual character.

damage to any individual character. Mazio- Deals Light Elec damage to all characters in a party.

damage to all characters in a party. Zionga- Deals Medium Elec damage to any individual character.

damage to any individual character. Mazionga- Deals Medium Elec damage to all characters in a party.

damage to all characters in a party. Ice Break- Nullifies one individual character’s Ice resistance for the next 3 turns.

Fire Break- Nullifies any individual character’s Fire resistance for the next 3 turns.

Wind Break- Nullifies any individual character’s Wind resistance for the next 3 turns.

Elec Break- Nullifies any individual character’s Elec resistance for the next 3 turns.

Mind Slice- Deals Moderate Physical damage to all the characters with a possibility of Confusion.

Spirit Drain- Drains 30 SP from any one individual character.

Supreme Insight- Attack Immunity, no attacks the party makes can connect.

Strategy

Shadow rise usually starts the battle by using Fire magic. It does not matter much whether there is a character/player with Fire Resistance, as the boss can inflict Fire Break to nullify it. If Chie is present, have her guard as much as possible.

Since this boss has neither any strengths nor any weaknesses, any simple attack is good, but it is better to use more powerful attacks. If a player manages to land a critical hit and the boss is knocked down, do not use an All-Out attack; instead, use the strongest Magic and/or Physical attacks the party has as they inflict extra damage.

After about 50% of her health bar is depleted, this boss will activate Supreme Insight, and after that, none of the party’s attacks will work against the boss. Any attack made would be in vain. It is better to just guard her attacks until the battle is over.

The battle ends after three turns have gone by while Supreme Insight is in effect, and the party’s HP and SP are automatically restored.

Shadow Teddie Boss

Level: 35

HP: 5000

SP: 1500

After the boss battle with Shadow Rise, you will face the Shadow version of Teddie. The skills of Shadow Teddie include:

Skillset

Mind Charge: Incoming Ice, Fire, Wind, Electrical attacks will be amplified in power.

Dekaja: Nullifies Stat bonuses on a party.

Dekunda: Nullifies Stat Penalties on a party.

Bufudyne: Deals Heavy Ice damage to any one individual character/party member.

Mabufula: Deals Medium Ice damage to all characters in a party.

Heat Wave: Deals Medium Physical damage to all characters in a party.

Marakunda: Decreases the Defense of all characters in a party.

Ice Break: Eliminates Ice resistance from any Individual character.

Nihil Hand: Inflicts severe almighty damage upon all the characters in a party and may inflict dizzy ailment. This causes instant death of all dizzy players but this attack can be defended against by guarding.

Nullity Guidance: Deals Heavy Almighty damage that knocks down any character/party member and makes them Dizzy.

Foolish Whisper: Inflicts Silence upon all characters in a party (30% Chance).

Ultra Charge: Charges up a heavy attack.

Strategy

The shadow Teddie mainly uses Ice and Physical attacks, therefor if Yukiko is present, she must be extra cautious. Personas that are resistant to ice are quite useful against this boss. He uses Marakunda to lower the defense of a party, along with Heat Wave to deal damage to it.

If your party is already weak, it is recommended to be extra careful and guard properly. A strong lineup is required to beat this guy because of the Marakunda.

Yukiko may be equipped with an accessory that prevents her from being silenced, so she can cast Amrita upon her teammates to remove ailments inflicted upon them.

She is a valuable member in terms of dealing decent damage and healing, but she needs to be on alert when this boss casts the Mind Charge.

Yosuke can also serve as a backup healer. Kanji and Chie are also better against this boss in terms of dealing high damage

A character that is resistant to physical damage can serve quite useful to defend against this boss.

Additionally, it is also important to note that the Nihil Hand can be countered by buffing and healing up the party while Shadow Teddie is in the Charging Sequence. If enough damage is done to Teddie in the Charging Sequence, the charging energy is lost, and he is knocked down.

Defeating this boss takes a significant amount of time. But if a player knows Teddie’s attack patterns the battle against him is less tiresome.

Momentary Child Boss

Level: 40

Weakness: ICE

Momentary is the boss that you can only access after completely clearing out the dungeon and will be available on the top floor. This boss is weak to ice.

This boss likes to use Physical attacks.

Skillset

Assault Drive: Deals Light Physical damage to any one character in a party.

Rampage: Deals Light Physical damage to all characters in a party.

Herculean strike: Deals Medium Physical damage to all characters in a party.

Deathbound: Deals Heavy Physical damage to all characters in a party.

Tarukaja: Increases one ally’s attack for 3 turns.

Rebellion: Increases on ally’s Critical rate for 3 turns.

Strategy

It is better to exploit this boss’s weakness and use Ice attacks against it to lower its defense, making Chie and Teddie valuable party members. Note that it is suggested to guard when a message pops up saying “Momentary Child is indignant” because the boss will deal a heavy amount of damage in its next attack. It is also better to use more ice and physical attacks against this boss when it is knocked down rather than doing an All-Out attack.

Defeating this boss also unlocks the “Bear Claw” weapon, which can be found in the room near the pole.