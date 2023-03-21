Persona 3 Portable has introduced various new ideas in its series. One of its unique features is social connectivity with your high school friends through Social Link Stats. Although you can make social links by gifting and other activities, the game has also featured different Persona 3 clubs to the game that you can join.

Club joining in Persona 3 is important because it is one of the best ways to meet other Personas and create an excellent social link with them. Not only that, but it will also increase your social link stats.

We have prepared a guide in which you will learn how you can join a Persona 3 Portable Club and which clubs you can enter:

How to join a Club in Persona 3

To begin, we will first learn which clubs are available. Persona 3 Portable has different clubs for guys and girls. You cannot join a girls club as a guy and vice versa. Here is a list of clubs for guys and girls:

Clubs for Guys

Swimming Club

Kendo Club

Track Club

Art Club

Music Club

Science Club

These clubs are available for guys in Persona 3 and will be available inside the school. The Persona 3 story starts in April. On April 23rd, you can see a message outside School Gymnasium while at school.

You can join a Persona 3 Sports Club, which includes Swimming Club, Kendo Club, and Track Club. You can join any of the clubs, and you will be enrolled in a sports team. Also, you will make a Chariot Social Link with Kazushi.

You can join Art Club, Science Club, and Music Club on June 17th. After joining any of these clubs, you will make a Fortune Social link with Keisuke Hiraga.

Clubs for Girls

Tennis Club

Volleyball Club

Library Club

School Health Club

The joining procedure for girls is the same as the guys club. Sports Clubs like Tennis Club and Volleyball Club can be joined on April 23rd. You will make a Chariot Social Link with Rio by joining any of the clubs.

You can join Library Club or School Health Club on May 8th. By joining any of the clubs in Persona 3, you will make a Hermit Social Link with Soari.