Persona 3 Exam Answers Guide

When playing Persona 3, you will spend some time in a school. It means you will be asked questions in class and have to give exams. You can not afford to miss these questions, as you must clear the semester. These exam questions might be difficult to answer if you’re not observant in Persona 3 class.
To help you clear these exams, we have provided a detailed guide to all the questions that will be asked in the whole and their correct answers.
Persona 3 exam answers
Answering these questions is essential because it will increase your social link with others and raise your charm. Getting a good grade is also crucial as you will clear the semester to get into the next semester.
There are various classroom questions that you will be asked and you need to answer them correctly in Persona 3. You will have to clear two semesters to progress the game. The first semester starts in April, with mid-term exams in May and final exams in July.
The second semester begins in September, with mid-term exams in October and final exams in December. Knowing all exam answers will boost your charm skill in Persona 3, and if you get the top position, Mitsuru will give you some rewards.
Classroom answers before mid-term exams
8th April
Q: Who did I say was my favorite author?
A: Utsubo Kubota (2nd choice)
18th April
Q: What was the style of houses in the Jomson period called?
A: Mud huts (1st choice)
27th April
Q: Do you know when numbers were invented?
A: 6000 years ago (1st choice)
6th May
Q: What do you call water without much calcium and magnesium?
A: Soft water (2nd choice)
13th May
Q: How fast would you say the Earth rotates near the equator?
A: 1700 km/hr (3rd choice)
15th May
Q: One of the items on the menu for the family is “pan.” How would you translate this to English?
A: Bread (1st choice)
May mid-term exams answers
19th May
Q: How would you translate “pan” in English?
A: Bread (4th choice)
20th May
Q: How fast does the Earth rotate near the equator?
A: Faster than sound (1st choice)
21st May
Q: What’s is the name for water high in calcium and magnesium?
A: Hard water (1st choice)
22nd May
Q: Where is the Kitora Tomb located?
A: Nara
Classroom answers before the final exams
15th June
Q: Fill in the blank with the appropriate conjunction: “It rained all last week, ______ it’ll rain again today.”
A: And (2nd choice)
17th June
Q: What forms the origins of magic?
A: Shamanism (3rd choice)
22nd June
Q: Which of these is NOT known as “devilfish”?
A: Jellyfish (3rd choice)
25th June
Q: What form of natural magic was used to look for water sources?
A: Dowsing
29th June
Q: Which way does the swirl go in the northern hemisphere?
A: It can go either way.
3rd July
Q: How am I supposed to know about someone who lived that long ago? Wh-What do I say, [protagonist name]?
A: The Global Heritage Pavilion
8th July
Q: Which of these phrases is incorrect? (And is example of a comma splice)
A: “I’ve failed, it’s over now.”
9th July
Q: What law served as a foundation of the development of feudalism?
A: The Konden Eizen Shizaihou
10th July
Q: What is the mystical study of Jewish texts?
A: Kabbalah
11th July
Q: What title did Taira No Masakado claim for himself?
A: The Imperial Prince
July final exams answers
14th July
Q: What is the form of natural magic used to find water sources?
A: Dowsing
15th July
Q: Some European call this creature “devilfish” and refuse to eat it.
A: Octopus
16th July
Q: Who established the Kamakura Shogunate?
A: Minamato No Yoritomo
17th July
Q: Which is an example of a comma splice?
A: “I went, I learned.”
Classroom answers before the second mid-term exams
1st September
Q: What do you call the phenomenon when electrical resistance is zero?
A: Superconductivity
10th September
Q: What do we say after we eat?
A: Gochisou-sama
11th September
Q: What book helped further the art of magic during the Renaissance?
A: The Hermetica
14th September
Q: Which of these is NOT one of Japan’s prohibitions on nuclear weapons?
A: Can’t let others produce
26th September
Q: What is the collective name for the four holy numbers in numerology?
A: The Tetractys
7th October
Q: Do you know why a matador’s capote is red?
A: To excite the audience
October second mid-semester exam answers
13th October
Q: What is the number one source of stress for women?
A: Husbands
14th October
Q: Who founded numerology?
A: Moses (Although in reality, Pythagrius is the correct answer, the game’s correct answer is Moses)
15th October
Q: What is superconductivity?
A: Zero electric resistance
16th October
Q: The Ohnin War was one of the two incidents that triggered the Sengoku era. Which was the other?
A: Coup of Meiou
Classroom answers before the second-semester final exams
19th October
Q: How many calendar patterns are there?
A: Fourteen
22nd October
Q: Natto comes from soybeans, too, but how is it made?
A: By fermenting them
23rd October
Q: Who is the founder of Theosophy, which gave rise to many magical societies?
A: Madam Blavatsky
26th October
Q: But which one of these things is NOT Arabic?
A: Wristwatch
29th October
Q: One type of acid’s function is to break lactic acid into glucose and galactose. What is that enzyme called?
A: Lactase
7th November
Q: As Sei Shounagon once said, “fuyu wa tsutomete…” I’m sure you know what that means, [protagonist name.]
A: Winter mornings are pleasant
12th November
Q: What is the ancient Indian magical text I mentioned today?
A: The Upanishads
30th November
Q: They used white makeup, plucked their eyebrows in favor of drawn-on ones, and colored their teeth with limonite. But do you think the men did these things?
A: They did both
7th December
Q: Which allotrope is formed by three oxygen atoms.
A: Ozone
11th November
Q: Did you hear what she said, [protagonist name]? Do you know the answer?
A: Cacti
December second-semester final exam answers
14th December
Q: What year did the battle of Dan-no-Ura begin?
A: 1185
15th December
Q: Which element is found in the ozone?
A: Oxygen
16th December
Q: Which rule relates to the Lorentz Force?
A: Left-hand rule
17th December
Q: Translate the following: “Fuyu wa tsutomete.”
A: Winter mornings are pleasant
18th December
Q: Which plural is formed correctly?
A: Cacti
Remaining Classroom answers
21st December
Q: What sorcery was Himiko said to have used?
A: Kido
22nd December
Q: What is the feeling of happiness in a near-death experience called?
A: Euphoria
8th January
Q: Of the three phrases I’ve written on the blackboard, tell me… which one is correct?
A: It’s wrong
18th January
Q: I mentioned two Greek sorceresses. One was Medea; who was the other?
A: Circe
These are all the exam answers that you need to know in Persona 3 Portable.