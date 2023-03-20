Persona 3 Exam Answers Guide

When playing Persona 3, you will spend some time in a school. It means you will be asked questions in class and have to give exams. You can not afford to miss these questions, as you must clear the semester. These exam questions might be difficult to answer if you’re not observant in Persona 3 class.

To help you clear these exams, we have provided a detailed guide to all the questions that will be asked in the whole and their correct answers.

Persona 3 exam answers

Answering these questions is essential because it will increase your social link with others and raise your charm. Getting a good grade is also crucial as you will clear the semester to get into the next semester.

There are various classroom questions that you will be asked and you need to answer them correctly in Persona 3. You will have to clear two semesters to progress the game. The first semester starts in April, with mid-term exams in May and final exams in July.

The second semester begins in September, with mid-term exams in October and final exams in December. Knowing all exam answers will boost your charm skill in Persona 3, and if you get the top position, Mitsuru will give you some rewards.

Classroom answers before mid-term exams

8th April

Q: Who did I say was my favorite author?

A: Utsubo Kubota (2nd choice)

18th April

Q: What was the style of houses in the Jomson period called?

A: Mud huts (1st choice)

27th April

Q: Do you know when numbers were invented?

A: 6000 years ago (1st choice)

6th May

Q: What do you call water without much calcium and magnesium?

A: Soft water (2nd choice)

13th May

Q: How fast would you say the Earth rotates near the equator?

A: 1700 km/hr (3rd choice)

15th May

Q: One of the items on the menu for the family is “pan.” How would you translate this to English?

A: Bread (1st choice)

May mid-term exams answers

19th May

Q: How would you translate “pan” in English?

A: Bread (4th choice)

20th May

Q: How fast does the Earth rotate near the equator?

A: Faster than sound (1st choice)

21st May

Q: What’s is the name for water high in calcium and magnesium?

A: Hard water (1st choice)

22nd May

Q: Where is the Kitora Tomb located?

A: Nara

Classroom answers before the final exams

15th June

Q: Fill in the blank with the appropriate conjunction: “It rained all last week, ______ it’ll rain again today.”

A: And (2nd choice)

17th June

Q: What forms the origins of magic?

A: Shamanism (3rd choice)

22nd June

Q: Which of these is NOT known as “devilfish”?

A: Jellyfish (3rd choice)

25th June

Q: What form of natural magic was used to look for water sources?

A: Dowsing

29th June

Q: Which way does the swirl go in the northern hemisphere?

A: It can go either way.

3rd July

Q: How am I supposed to know about someone who lived that long ago? Wh-What do I say, [protagonist name]?

A: The Global Heritage Pavilion

8th July

Q: Which of these phrases is incorrect? (And is example of a comma splice)

A: “I’ve failed, it’s over now.”

9th July

Q: What law served as a foundation of the development of feudalism?

A: The Konden Eizen Shizaihou

10th July

Q: What is the mystical study of Jewish texts?

A: Kabbalah

11th July

Q: What title did Taira No Masakado claim for himself?

A: The Imperial Prince

July final exams answers

14th July

Q: What is the form of natural magic used to find water sources?

A: Dowsing

15th July

Q: Some European call this creature “devilfish” and refuse to eat it.

A: Octopus

16th July

Q: Who established the Kamakura Shogunate?

A: Minamato No Yoritomo

17th July

Q: Which is an example of a comma splice?

A: “I went, I learned.”

Classroom answers before the second mid-term exams

1st September

Q: What do you call the phenomenon when electrical resistance is zero?

A: Superconductivity

10th September

Q: What do we say after we eat?

A: Gochisou-sama

11th September

Q: What book helped further the art of magic during the Renaissance?

A: The Hermetica

14th September

Q: Which of these is NOT one of Japan’s prohibitions on nuclear weapons?

A: Can’t let others produce

26th September

Q: What is the collective name for the four holy numbers in numerology?

A: The Tetractys

7th October

Q: Do you know why a matador’s capote is red?

A: To excite the audience

October second mid-semester exam answers

13th October

Q: What is the number one source of stress for women?

A: Husbands

14th October

Q: Who founded numerology?

A: Moses (Although in reality, Pythagrius is the correct answer, the game’s correct answer is Moses)

15th October

Q: What is superconductivity?

A: Zero electric resistance

16th October

Q: The Ohnin War was one of the two incidents that triggered the Sengoku era. Which was the other?

A: Coup of Meiou

Classroom answers before the second-semester final exams

19th October

Q: How many calendar patterns are there?

A: Fourteen

22nd October

Q: Natto comes from soybeans, too, but how is it made?

A: By fermenting them

23rd October

Q: Who is the founder of Theosophy, which gave rise to many magical societies?

A: Madam Blavatsky

26th October

Q: But which one of these things is NOT Arabic?

A: Wristwatch

29th October

Q: One type of acid’s function is to break lactic acid into glucose and galactose. What is that enzyme called?

A: Lactase

7th November

Q: As Sei Shounagon once said, “fuyu wa tsutomete…” I’m sure you know what that means, [protagonist name.]

A: Winter mornings are pleasant

12th November

Q: What is the ancient Indian magical text I mentioned today?

A: The Upanishads

30th November

Q: They used white makeup, plucked their eyebrows in favor of drawn-on ones, and colored their teeth with limonite. But do you think the men did these things?

A: They did both

7th December

Q: Which allotrope is formed by three oxygen atoms.

A: Ozone

11th November

Q: Did you hear what she said, [protagonist name]? Do you know the answer?

A: Cacti

December second-semester final exam answers

14th December

Q: What year did the battle of Dan-no-Ura begin?

A: 1185

15th December

Q: Which element is found in the ozone?

A: Oxygen

16th December

Q: Which rule relates to the Lorentz Force?

A: Left-hand rule

17th December

Q: Translate the following: “Fuyu wa tsutomete.”

A: Winter mornings are pleasant

18th December

Q: Which plural is formed correctly?

A: Cacti

Remaining Classroom answers

21st December

Q: What sorcery was Himiko said to have used?

A: Kido

22nd December

Q: What is the feeling of happiness in a near-death experience called?

A: Euphoria

8th January

Q: Of the three phrases I’ve written on the blackboard, tell me… which one is correct?

A: It’s wrong

18th January

Q: I mentioned two Greek sorceresses. One was Medea; who was the other?

A: Circe

These are all the exam answers that you need to know in Persona 3 Portable.