Payday 3: Dirty Ice Loud Guide

The Dirty Ice Loud heist is probably one of the easiest heists to do in Payday 3. While you do have the option to do the job without alerting the police in Dirty Ice Stealth, going in guns blazing has its own charm.

You will probably want to dress properly for this heist. Make sure that you come prepared with the best Loud build in Payday 3.

Here is how you can loot a jewelry store in New York City and escape before the final assault takes you down.

How to complete Dirty Ice in Loud for Payday 3

The simplest way to start the Dirty Ice heist would be to just walk through the front door and mask up. Once the heist is initiated, make sure to kill all of the guards and tie up any civilians inside.

We would recommend trading a few hostages for some time in the negotiation phase and using the extra time provided to clean out the main lobby of the jewelry store.

Steal and secure the jewelry

As for the main lobby of the jewelry store, you’ll find most of the jewelry in display cases. Most of these can be broken down with a melee hit or with a bullet, but some need to be lockpicked to open.

When you’re done clearing out the main lobby, it’s time to turn your attention to the VIP Showroom. Accessing the VIP Showroom is an optional objective, but the room contains the bulk of the loot, which is why we would advise you to go for it.

Access the VIP Showroom (optional)

You need a QR Code to access the VIP Room in the Payday 3 Dirty Ice Heist Loud. Acquiring this is simple, as all you need to do is hack one of the phones in either the bathroom, break room, or the manager’s office.

Don’t barge in just yet though, the display cases in the VIP Showroom are still on lockdown, which needs to be lifted first. To do that, you will have to get into the basement.

When you reach there, you’ll see that the basement door requires a keycode to be opened. We would recommend that you drill through this door and grab the rest of the jewelry in the store as it does its work.

Once the door is unlocked, run straight up ahead towards the guard and tie him up. Right ahead of this guard is another locked door, but this one’s lock can be picked.

You must unlock this door and enter to find a switch. Interacting with this switch will lift the lockdown on the VIP Showroom display cases.

Once that’s done, you will be free to loot the goods inside the VIP Showroom. When you feel like you’ve grabbed everything you need, take your bags and place them next to the window for a quick escape in the future.

Signal the getaway

Find the flare out on the street and light it to signal for the getaway chopper. It’s going to take some time, so you will need to hold out until it arrives. Till then, we would recommend bringing your bags across the street to the extraction point to save time.

We would also advise you to take out any of the snipers in the area first because they can be highly dangerous.

Lastly, when the getaway chopper arrives, throw all your loot inside and make your escape to complete the Payday 3 Dirty Ice Heist in Loud.

If the chopper leaves and you haven’t gathered enough loot though, then you will have to wait a few more minutes for it until it lands next to the dock. This time, however, it will stay indefinitely until you plan to escape.