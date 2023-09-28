Payday 3: Dirty Ice Blue Keycard Location

While doing the Dirty Ice heist in Payday 3, you are going to need the Blue Keycard to unlock the Security Room in the basement.

There are a couple of patrolling guards that have the Blue Keycard, but getting to them will be easier said than done. This is because the guard in question will spawn in one of two possible locations.

Dirty Ice might seem like an easy heist to do, but it is not. We highly recommend disabling the security cameras of the Ashton Fine Jewelry store first, so that you can move around without the fear of being watched.

How to get the Dirty Ice Blue Keycard in Payday 3

There are two possible locations where the Blue Keycard can spawn during the Dirty Ice heist of Payday 3. The location varies from player to player, but the good thing is that you will not need a Mask to get your hands on it.

The only problem is that both locations of the Blue Keycard are on opposite ends of the map. If you do not find the Blue Keycard in the first location, prepare to sneak your way to the other side of the map.

Location 1: In the left alleyway

This is probably the easiest way to get the Blue Keycard in Dirty Ice. Head to the entrance of the Jewelry Store and unlock the metal gate that blocks the alleyway on your left.

You will find a guard in the very back of the alleyway who has the Blue Keycard on him. All you have to do is mark the guard and watch his movements. Sneak your way behind him and grab the Blue Keycard without making any noise.

Location 2: The back of the Jewelry Store

If you don’t find the Blue Keycard in the first location, head right from Ashton Fine’s entrance, past the stairs, and into the first alleyway on your left.

Take another left from the black van, head down the stairs on your left and there will be another guard patrolling the area.

If the guard is not there, he will be in the Jewelry Store’s basement, so you can either wait for him to come outside or grab it while you are in the basement.

He will be carrying the Blue Keycard for Dirty Ice Heist in Payday 3 which you can grab off his back when he is not looking.