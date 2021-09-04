Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Best Skills Guide

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous lets players invest skill points into gaining a variety of skills to help them with certain actions and in-game checks. So, in this guide, we will familiarize you with the different skills available in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and what you can do with them.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Best Skills

While Pathfinder WotR might be based on the Pathfinder roleplaying experience, the actual skills in the game differ from the source material.

Before jumping into the different skills available in the game, we should discuss what exactly skills are.

In Wrath of the Righteous, Skills will help you perform certain actions or even pass certain dialogue checks depending on the number of skill points you have in a required skill.

How to gain more skill points

Your character will have a certain number of Skill Points distributed amongst different Skills based on their class and attributes.

You can further increase your Skill Points by gaining Skill Ranks which you get every level based on half your intelligence modifier. So, the more intelligent you are, the more Skill Ranks you can attain.

It’s important to have a variety of skills spread throughout your party so that you can come out on top in every situation. If you feel like you have very similar skills in your party, you can always try and respec your characters.

Now let’s actually discuss each Skill in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and what it affects.

Skills in Pathfinder: WotR

Athletics

Just as the name suggests this is an athletics skill in which the character’s physical powers such as Jumping, swimming, climbing an obstacle, and catching an object are increased.

Mobility

This skill involves the mobility of the character. You can perform different acrobatics with this skill. The abilities which come with this skill are listed below.

Keeping Balance

Do Flying maneuvers

Going through tight spots

Soft Jumps etc.

Trickery

This skill is for tasks that demand fine manipulation such as opening locks, disarming traps and devices, and concealing objects on your body. This skill is very important in Wrath of the Righteous

Stealth

Just like the name suggest this skill is the character’s ability to hide. Using this skill you can avoid a lot of enemy attacks and take yourself to a position from where you can attack swiftly. This skill really prevents you from being noticed.

Knowledge (Arcana)

The Knowledge Arcana is the character skill that represents knowledge about Magic, Spells, Identifying monsters, and learning magic spells.

Knowledge (World)

The Knowledge world skill in where the character’s knowledge about the world is represented. This skill comes with the following abilities:

Detecting Forgeries

Identifying monsters

Learning Languages

Knowledge about history, geography, and nobility

Cooking Food.

Lore (Nature)

This skill is the representation of a character’s knowledge about nature. With this skill, you can have the following abilities:

Handling animals

Identifying Monsters

Stabilizing a wounded Comrade

Hunting

Know about nature or dungeon

Curing a Disease

Lore (Religion)

This is a skill in Pathfinder which represents knowledge about holy lore, secrets of deities, etc. This skill has the following abilities:

Identifying undead Monsters and outsiders.

Knowledge about religion or planes

Perception

This skill allows the character to notice fine details and know about people when they are lying or behaving suspiciously. This skill comes with the following abilities:

Getting Secret Messages

Noticing Creatures

Getting hunches

Sensing Enchantments

Searching Locations

Sensing Motives

Persuasion

This skill, as the name suggests, helps in playing with people’s brains. You can manipulate people using this skill. The abilities this skill came with are:

Change others’ attitudes.

Gathering Information

Intimidate

Creating Diversions

Lying

Passing secret messages

Making Requests

Use Magic Device

This skill helps your character in activating the magic items even if you are unable to use them. This skill comes with the following abilities