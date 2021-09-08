Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Seelah Builds Guide

This Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous guide will give all the best builds for the Seelah, a companion that will be a welcome addition to your party of adventurers in Pathfinder WotR.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Seelah Builds

Seelah is one of the companions in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous. Seelah begins her journey as a Paladin, and she’s pretty useless like that, below we will try to make her into something more powerful for your team. Providing great buffs for the team as well as dealing damage to your enemies.

Scald Battle Scion Build

Class Level Ability Points Others
Paladin 1
Skald: battle Scion 2 Choose according to party Grease and Sleep help. As a bonus feat get Extend Spell
Skald: battle Scion 3 +2 in both Trickery and Stealth Lingering performance feat or extra performance, get power attack from talents and light heal from spells.
Skald: battle Scion 4 +2 in both Trickery and Stealth Get Beast totem from battle prowess, feather step from spells
Skald: battle Scion 5 +4 in Athletics Lingering performance feat, Heroism and Glitterdust from spells
Skald: battle Scion 6 +3 in Mobility Sense Vitals
Skald: battle Scion 7 + 1 Stealth, +2 Knowledge (Arcana) Extra performance Feat and Outflank Battle Prowess and Mirror Image from spells
Skald: Battle Scion 8   +1 in Trickery, Mobility and Athletics Get Two Weapon Fighting from Skald talents, from spells get expeditious retreat and Haste or Blink
Skald: Battle Scion 9 +4 Knowledge (Arcana) Shield Bash from talents, See invisibility from spells
Skald: Battle Scion 10 +1 Trickery, +3 stealth Beast totem, Dispel Magic
Skald: battle Scion 11 +1 in Trickery, Stealth, and both knowledge abilities Get Arcane Armor Training Feat, Cure Critical Wounds
Skald: battle Scion 12 +1 in Trickery, Stealth, and both knowledge abilities Get vanish, See Invisibility
Skald: battle Scion 13 +2 in both Trickery and Athletics Arcane Armor Mastery Feat or Double Slice and Improved Uncanny Dodge from Skald talents, Beast Totem Greater and freedom of movement.
Skald: battle Scion 14 +1 in Trickery, Mobility and Athletics and stealth Feather Step and Heroism spells and Dispel Magic
Skald: battle Scion 15   +2 in both Trickery and Stealth Shield Master, Eagle’s splendor or Cunning and cure wounds
Skald: battle Scion 16 + 3 Stealth, +1 Knowledge (Arcana) Lethal Stance, Mind Fog or Cloak of Dreams
Skald: battle Scion 17 +3 Mobility, +1 Trickery Improved Two Weapon Fighting, Brilliant Inspiration and Cure Moderate Wounds mass from spells
Skald: battle Scion 18 +1 Mobility, +3 Trickery Bash Finish, Good Hope, Cure Serious Wounds, Eyebite from spells/
Skald: battle Scion 19 +2 in both Trickery and Stealth Combat Reflexes, Seize the moment or shake it off from Battle Prowess and Cat’s Grace.
Paladin 2 All points in Charisma
