Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Seelah Builds Guide

This Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous guide will give all the best builds for the Seelah, a companion that will be a welcome addition to your party of adventurers in Pathfinder WotR.
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Seelah Builds
Seelah is one of the companions in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous. Seelah begins her journey as a Paladin, and she’s pretty useless like that, below we will try to make her into something more powerful for your team. Providing great buffs for the team as well as dealing damage to your enemies.
Scald Battle Scion Build
|Class
|Level
|Ability Points
|Others
|Paladin
|1
|Skald: battle Scion
|2
|Choose according to party
|Grease and Sleep help. As a bonus feat get Extend Spell
|Skald: battle Scion
|3
|+2 in both Trickery and Stealth
|Lingering performance feat or extra performance, get power attack from talents and light heal from spells.
|Skald: battle Scion
|4
|+2 in both Trickery and Stealth
|Get Beast totem from battle prowess, feather step from spells
|Skald: battle Scion
|5
|+4 in Athletics
|Lingering performance feat, Heroism and Glitterdust from spells
|Skald: battle Scion
|6
|+3 in Mobility
|Sense Vitals
|Skald: battle Scion
|7
|+ 1 Stealth, +2 Knowledge (Arcana)
|Extra performance Feat and Outflank Battle Prowess and Mirror Image from spells
|Skald: Battle Scion
|8
|+1 in Trickery, Mobility and Athletics
|Get Two Weapon Fighting from Skald talents, from spells get expeditious retreat and Haste or Blink
|Skald: Battle Scion
|9
|+4 Knowledge (Arcana)
|Shield Bash from talents, See invisibility from spells
|Skald: Battle Scion
|10
|+1 Trickery, +3 stealth
|Beast totem, Dispel Magic
|Skald: battle Scion
|11
|+1 in Trickery, Stealth, and both knowledge abilities
|Get Arcane Armor Training Feat, Cure Critical Wounds
|Skald: battle Scion
|12
|+1 in Trickery, Stealth, and both knowledge abilities
|Get vanish, See Invisibility
|Skald: battle Scion
|13
|+2 in both Trickery and Athletics
|Arcane Armor Mastery Feat or Double Slice and Improved Uncanny Dodge from Skald talents, Beast Totem Greater and freedom of movement.
|Skald: battle Scion
|14
|+1 in Trickery, Mobility and Athletics and stealth
|Feather Step and Heroism spells and Dispel Magic
|Skald: battle Scion
|15
|+2 in both Trickery and Stealth
|Shield Master, Eagle’s splendor or Cunning and cure wounds
|Skald: battle Scion
|16
|+ 3 Stealth, +1 Knowledge (Arcana)
|Lethal Stance, Mind Fog or Cloak of Dreams
|Skald: battle Scion
|17
|+3 Mobility, +1 Trickery
|Improved Two Weapon Fighting, Brilliant Inspiration and Cure Moderate Wounds mass from spells
|Skald: battle Scion
|18
|+1 Mobility, +3 Trickery
|Bash Finish, Good Hope, Cure Serious Wounds, Eyebite from spells/
|Skald: battle Scion
|19
|+2 in both Trickery and Stealth
|Combat Reflexes, Seize the moment or shake it off from Battle Prowess and Cat’s Grace.
|Paladin
|2
|All points in Charisma