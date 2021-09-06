This guide will get you up to speed on how to unlock the Mounts in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous.

How to Get Mounts In Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is flooded with all kinds of classes, and each of these classes has its own set of special abilities, distinguishing them from the rest.

One of these special abilities is mounts. And this ability too is class-oriented, and only selective classes can be used to unlock Mounts.

Unlocking the Mounts

Mounts can only be accessed by classes that have animal companions. However, those animal companions need to be large-sized animals.

There are plenty of classes in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous that have animal companions. For some, the companions are unlocked at level one. For the rest, they’re unlocked at later levels.

The following classes come with animal companions:

Barbarian (Archetypes: Mad-Dog)

Cavalier (Archetypes: Beast Rider, Knight of the Wall, Gendarme, Fearsome Leader, Cavalier of the Paw)

Druid (Archetypes: Drovier, Primal Druid, Feyspeaker)

Hunter (Archetypes: Divine Hunter, Urban Hunter, Colluding Scoundrel, Wandering Marksman, Divine Hound)

Inquisitor: (Archetypes: Sacred Huntsmaster)

Magus: (Archetypes: Arcane Rider)

Monk: (Archetypes: Sohei)

Sorcerer: (Archetypes: Sylvan Sorcerer)

Each of these classes has more than one animal companions to select from. The selection is based on their size and their type of attacks.

Most of the animal companions available would be of medium size, and they cannot be used as mounts. But they grow up at either level 4 or level 7.

However, there’re a few animal companions that have a large size from the very beginning, such as the horses.

Mounts can then be assigned abilities, skills, and feats as they level up to attack the enemies on the battlefield.

Mounts, Summons, and Familiars

It’s easier to confuse Summons and Familiars with Mounts. However, they’re quite different.

Familiars are visible on the map, and they’re acquired by the Wizards to provide bonuses for skill checks.

Summons, on the other hand, are temporary, and their spells are limited. Therefore, they can only be put to use for a small period during the day.