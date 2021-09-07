Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Magic Essence Locations Guide

The Storyteller needs you to locate some Magic Essence which will be used in restoring the broken gold buckle in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. These can be a bit tricky to find, so in this guide, we will tell you about the locations of all six Magic Essence vials in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Magic Essence Locations

You will find a total of six magic Essence vials in pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. Below we’ve outlined their locations and included some map screens to make hunting them easier.

Magic Essence #1 (Blackwing Library)

To collect the first Magic Essence, get to the location shown on the map. After reaching that location, move forward and instead of using the doorway in the center, go to the right section of the wall and here you will find a hidden door.

You will need high perception for that. Open that door, go inside, and you will find the Magic Essence in the box on the left side.

Magic Essence #2 (Gwerm’s Mansion)

Go to the location shown on the map and you will Gwerm’s Mansion. Inside the Mansion go to the stairs and move to the second floor. Right after climbing the stairs enter the room, you see it in front of you. Here you will find the second Magic Essence in the Goods box right next to the bed.

Magic Essence #3 (Estrod Tower)

Now move to the Estrod Tower location shown on the map above. Inside that, you have to move to the basement and inside go through the door which is already open. Inside you will meet Teldon.

Here while dealing with him, you will require the Trickery and Diplomacy skills. After that came out and go through the locked door. Inside you will find the Goods box with Magic Essence on the left side of the room.

Magic Essence #4 (Gray Garrison)

Now go to the Gray Garrison shown on the map and you will reach a path you can’t go further. You will require high trickery to make the forward useable and once done just enter the room on the left side.

Inside the room, you will find the Magic Essence inside the good box right next to the door.

Magic Essence #5 (Gray Garrison)

In the Gray Garrison move to the Loot location shown on the map above. After reaching that enter through the door in front and you will find the Magic Essence in the box inside the darkroom. Collect it and now you can move to the sixth and the last Magic Essence in the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Magic Essence #6 (Grey Garrison)

Now inside the Gray Garrison from the location of the fifth Magic Essence move forward and go through the doorway in front of you. From there take the door on the left side and you will enter another room. Inside that room, you will find the last Magic Essence in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.