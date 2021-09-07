In Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, you may have encountered a problem with the vanishing storyteller who never left a word regarding his abrupt leave from the War Camp. In this guide, we’ll tell you exactly how to find the Storyteller in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous

How to Find the Storyteller in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous

Before you set out to find the storyteller, you may have to wait till liberating Drezen. Once you do, read on below and we will show you where he is and how to tackle his quest.

Storyteller Location

Aforementioned, your first step on this brief journey is to finish the ‘Liberate Drezen’. After that, you need to find and pick up ‘The Dragon Hunt’ quest and for that, you need to visit the tavern in Drezen.

Introduce yourself to a bounty hunter named Greybor and listen to his explanation regarding a ravenous Dragon hunting innocents for consumption.

Once your journal updates, leave Drezen and head for Grimwood to complete the prerequisites of the quest then, just to the south of Drezen and Shrine of Sacrilege, would be a location called Artisan’s Tower.

If you are a bit lost, then don’t worry! When you hover your cursor over a location, the portrait of Greybor will pop up indicating that you are following the right directions.

Now that you have reached Artisan’s Tower, kill the Dragon on top of a circular arena of sorts after which go down the westwards stairs to find the Storyteller camping near the base.

Once you speak to the Storyteller, he asks of you to rummage through bookshelves and to fetch him anything written in ancient Elven runes.

Now, this predicament leads to the second part of our guide!

Elven Notes for the Storyteller

Conveniently enough, there is an Elven note located near to the location of the Storyteller in Artisan’s Tower.

Simply take the North-East path from the Storyteller and a house in ruins would be revealed to you. On its broken façade you will see bookshelves and boxes so just get to opening them all to find an Elven Note from them.

Take this and present it to the Storyteller who joyfully comments that he will meet you back in Drezen and indeed, once you travel back to the location, he will be waiting for you on his lonesome in the urban district.

If you would like to continue this errand quest further then don’t worry, this guide will list some additional areas for you where you can find more of these Elven Notes for the storyteller.

To start, head to Gray Garrison then travel to the first floor of the location.

Once you are on the first floor, open up the map and from your spawn point, click on the North East Corner of the map. The room is shaped similarly to a bullet so you can’t miss it!

Once there, take the stairs leading towards the second floor then, from your spawn point, head to the North West area of the floor. On the map, it is above the rectangular room. On the floor of this room, you will find an Elven note.

Now turn in the note to the old Storyteller to complete the quest!