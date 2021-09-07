While playing Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, players will no doubt find a lot of loot dropped in battles or simply strewn about the world. Players will likely find lots of unidentified items that appear to be worthless, however, they carry hidden value! So, in this guide, we will explain to you how to Identify Items in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous so that you can draw out their hidden value.

How to Identify Items in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous

A lot of the loot in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will be very obviously good and others will appear to be junk. However, there is more to some items than meets the eye, especially unidentified items. To draw out their true values and magical stats, players need to be able to identify items

How to identify unidentified items

First, you will need the Knowledge Arcana skill. This skill makes a character proficient in magic-related tasks as they possess knowledge of the arcane. This skill also enables the character to learn various spells.

To identify an item when you get it, you need to have at least 4 Knowledge Arcana skill levels or more. In this way, you can identify the items as soon as you get them automatically and know their stats.

For some of the items, you may need to have high Knowledge Arcana skill level. For such items, you can head to a shopkeeper with your item. Now, open the shop menu and the shopkeeper will identify the item and guide you about its stats.

So, you should make sure that you always have enough Knowledge Arcana skill to identify more items. To do so, your character should possess Magic Stat, as you cannot use the Knowledge Arcana skill in its absence. So, you need to take care of this fact while building the character.

Keep checking the level of the Knowledge Arcana skill constantly, as it must be at least 4 or above this value to let you identify the items.

We hope that this guide helps you to identify all the items that you collect in the game, so you can utilize them to their best. This will allow you to ensure the enhancement of your skills, thus making your performance better.