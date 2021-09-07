How to Get the Sword of Valor in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

The Sword of Valor puzzle, also known as the Drezen Puzzle, is one of the many complicated mysteries in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous. In this guide, we will cover the mechanism to solve this puzzle and help you get the Sword of Valor in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous.

Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous Sword of Valor

You will come upon the Sword of Valor puzzle after defeating Drezen and completing the Gray Garrison Assault in Pathfinder WotR.

The Drezen Puzzle

This puzzle consists of four buttons that are connected with three combinations on the ground. Interacting with these buttons correctly will help you solve this puzzle.

Get the Sword Banner

After completing this puzzle, you will finally obtain the Sword Banner, which will help you in the Sword of Valor quest.

Puzzle Pattern

The puzzle pattern will appear as an upside-down ‘Y’. There will be four circle-shaped buttons at each joint of this Y pattern.

How to Solve the Drezen Puzzle

Start with the bottom right button, and then go to the bottom left side. Hit the bottom left button twice but make sure you give enough time to the rotating plates to complete their rotation before hitting for a second time.

If you’ve got the combination right, the ground will shake and deactivate the traps. An enemy attack will get triggered as you collect the banner, but it will be easily manageable. This enemy fight will conclude your quest for the Sword of Valor.