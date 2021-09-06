Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Gray Garrison Statue Puzzle Guide

This Gray Garrison Statue Puzzle guide will give you the order in which you need to activate the statues to complete the Gray Garrison Statue puzzle in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Gray Garrison Statue Puzzle

Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous is loaded with puzzles that will challenge your mind to its extent. One of these puzzles happens to be the Gray Garrison Statue puzzle.

You’ll come across this puzzle during the City on Fire quest of Pathfinder WotR while attacking Gray Garrison.

The puzzle in itself is not that challenging. It’s the tiny time bracket you’re given to solve the puzzle that makes it challenging. The puzzle will kickstart when all of the antagonists in the region have been cleared.

To solve the puzzle, you’ll be required to activate all of the statues in the room.

The developers weren’t letting you off the hook that easy! The statues have to be activated in a particular order. For that, you need to know what statues are present in the room and how to identify them.

The Gray Garrison Statues

There are 6 statues in total. Three of these statues are statues of angels, and the remaining three are statues of men.

Since they’re the warrior statues, all of them are holding some kind of an ancient weapon. This could be anything: hammer, staff, and even a sword.

Some of the statues that carry a sword carry a shield as well, but not all of them. It seems like not everyone was careful of their defense!

Now that you’re aware of all the statues that are present in the room let’s get to solving the puzzle.

Solving the Gray Garrison Statue Puzzle

There’s a prayer near the altar that has all the instructions regarding how to solve the puzzle. However, to make it easier for you, we’ve given a step-by-step solution below.

First things first activate the man statue that carries a sword as well as a shield. Then move on to the angel with the same set of weapons.

Next, activate the angel statue that carries only the sword. After that, activate the angel statue that’s holding a hammer.

Now, there’ll be two statues of men left to activate. Activate the statue with staff, and then the one with the hammer.

If you’re having a difficult time identifying the statues, then you can begin by activating the first statue on the left, followed by the second statue on the right.

Then, activate the first statue on the right, followed by the third statue on the right. After that, activate the second statue on the left, and then activate the only remaining statue in the room.

With that being done, you’ve successfully completed the Gray Garrison Statue puzzle, and you’ll see the door to the secret room of weapon racks opening.