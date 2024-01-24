How To Level Up Fast In Palworld

In Palworld, you can earn XP and level up by doing anything from defeating Pals, capturing them, completing dungeons, etc. However, not all methods can help you level up at the same rate. To help you level up efficiently and quickly, I will also go over multiple ways of XP farming in Palworld.

Best way to Farm XP in Palworld

The fastest way of earning EXP in Palworld is by taking advantage of a glitch. This method includes capturing bosses, a great way to earn XP. Now, to take advantage of the glitch and level up at an insane rate, you need to find some NPC.

You need to shoot the NPC to get the Wanted status, and guards start following you. Shoot a couple of guards as well to ensure they follow you. Now fast travel to any boss tower and enter it.

The guards will follow you there. For the glitch to work, you must ensure the boss gets between you and the guards. Once the guards hit the boss Pal, it will move to the corner. Now, all you need to do is get behind the boss and throw Pal Sphere to catch it.

Capturing the boss will get you a handsome amount of XP, allowing you to level up fast in Palworld. After this, you can return to the menu and continue to repeat this method of getting the Wanted status, entering the boss tower, and capturing it to easily farm a lot of XP.

How to quickly level up in Palworld

Even though the above method is enough to level up fast in Palworld, you can still follow other methods to boost it further. I will start with a game setting that allows you to get much experience from the different activities you perform.

Change World Settings

Changing the world setting is one of the best methods to level up fast. You need to change the difficulty to Custom and select Custom Settings. You will find the EXP Rate slider in these settings in Palworld. All you need to do here is move the slider to 20.

This setting will significantly boost the experience you earn from different activities like defeating or capturing Pals, completing dungeons, defeating bosses, etc.

Capture the same Pals ten times

Capturing the same Pal for up to ten times grants you an additional boost, and you can level up far quickly. Go for some easily accessible Pals, like Chikipi and Lamball, and capture them early on. You can hit the max level cap much faster with this method.

Complete dungeons and defeat Pals

You will find different dungeons throughout the Palworld map that you can visit and explore not just for leveling up but for Technology Parts. While exploring the dungeons, you will encounter many small Pals that you can take out or capture easily for a boost in experience and farming Gold.

At the end of the dungeon, there is also a boss fight in which you can defeat or capture the boss Pal to farm a lot of XP. Other methods, like building a base and taking on Alpha Pals when you reach the double figure level, can help you level up quickly.