How To Get Honey In Palworld

From working on wheat plantations to literally making you money, Pals are the backbone of your base’s functioning. One of those functions that pals serve is the production of Honey in Palworld. A vital cooking ingredient, Honey in Palworld, is used in making Cakes after being combined with milk, which is used to help two pals breed.

Even though finding honey is not an initial concern of players, having the hardest ingredient of cake in storage makes the job easy later on when you get Pal breeding. As such, you need to know the best ways to get honey in Palworld.

Where to find Honey in Palworld?

Honey can be found as a loot drop from some Grass-type Pals, which are:

Beegarde

Cinnamoth

Elizabee

Warsect

Cinnamoth is probably the least efficient way to get honey in Palworld. It is not a very commonly found Pal, so you can’t rely on it too much to farm honey. The same goes for Warsects and Elizabeth, as they can be good sources to get honey as drops but aren’t reliable enough to be used for honey production.

However, Elizabee has one advantage: it is always surrounded by a few Beegardes, and Beegardes are the pal you need if you want a reliable method to get honey in Palworld. Beegarde can drop it but can also produce honey continuously once captured.

To capture multiple Beegarde to start your own honey production farm in Palworld, you need to go to a site North of the starting point, as shown on the map below. Capture them and appoint them to a Ranch at your base so they can produce honey.

Although having a continuous source of honey is good, it can take a while to make honey. So if you are in a rush, you can simply defeat any Beegarde and Elizabee you find, and they will also give honey as loot drops.

How to produce Honey at your base?

If you opt to collect Pals and then use them to make honey at your base in Palworld, you can do so by getting either one of the mentioned above, Elizabee and Beegarde. Now go to your base and make a Ranch. It is unlocked at level 5 and uses two points. To construct a Ranch, you need the following items:

Wood x 50

Stone x 20

Fiber x 30

For the fastest honey production, build multiple ranches. Once done building, assign the Beegarde Pals to the ranch, and they would start producing honey. You will see that the pal is busy producing honey once you see the Grazing label on them. Once they are done, you can go and collect the honey for your cooking needs.