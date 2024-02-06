Palworld: Fenglope Location & How To Breed

If you’re having trouble moving around the harsh terrain of Palworld, you need a good mount. Fenglope is a suitable option. With the help of its Partner Skill “Wind and Clouds”, it can double jump while mounted.

While you hunt for most Pals randomly in the wild, you need to think outside of the box when finding Fenglope in Palwolrd. This is because, unlike the rest of the creatures, this Pal is very well hidden, despite being an Alpha Boss.

Though the lower-level version of Fenglope can be found fairly easily, Its location as an Alpha boss can be quite misleading, as most players have failed to find Fenglope even after following the map.

The good news is that we’ve figured out where the stronger version of the Pal is located. Let us show you the exact location of Fenglope in Palworld and how to catch it.

How to find and catch Fenglope in Palworld

There are two locations where you can find Fenglope in Palworld. The first is a bit easier and spawns lower-level Fenglopes while the other is an Alpha boss, and hence a higher-level catch. Unlike the rest of the Alpha bosses, this one is hidden behind a waterfall.

The boss’s location is fairly in the center of Palpagos Island. It is in a mineshaft behind a waterfall that feeds most of the streams crossing the central island. This mineshaft is called the Falls Mineshaft and is located specifically at the coordinates -249, and -434 (arrow).

FYI Fenglope can be fought at any time of day.

The closest fast travel point to Fenglope’s location is the Ascetic Falls, which is just east of it. When you reach this waterfall, head inside and continue through the tunnel until you reach the Falls Mineshaft and start the boss fight against Fenglope.

This is a level 25 boss, so we recommend bringing in level 25 or higher Pals for this fight, along with the best weapons you have.

Although it is a Natural-type Pal, Fenglope begins its fight with two Water-type moves – Aqua Gun and Acid Rain. By the end of the fight, the boss will surround itself with a field and try to take you down quickly.

TIP Natural-type Pals are weak to Dark-type Pals, so we recommend bringing in some strong Dark elementals in this fight.

If you have higher-tier Pals though, then this boss fight shouldn’t be much of a trouble. When the boss’s health is low enough, throw your trusty Pal Sphere at it to catch Fenglope in Palworld.

Remember to use a higher-tier Pal Sphere like a Giga Sphere or a Legendary Sphere to have the most chances of catching this Pal.

The other location where you can find a Fenglope is at the western edge of the map – in the Volcanic biome (circle). The closest fast travel point to this location is Mount Obsidian Anubis Statue. Finding a Fenglope here mostly depends on your luck, but it isn’t a very rare Pal either. If you find one here, you can catch it the same way.

FYI To craft a Fenglope saddle, you require 30x Leather, 30x Fiber, 20x Ingot, 40x Paldium Fragment, and 20x Cloth.

How to breed Fenglope

Perhaps the best way to get a Fenglope in Palworld is to breed it. To do that, you can try breeding the following combinations of Pals:

Lifmunk with Penking

Vixy with Penking

Cinnamoth with Lamball

Cinnamoth with Cattiva

Mazzarina with Direhowl

Melpaca with Direhowl

Celaray with Gobfin