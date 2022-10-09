Overwatch 2 Ranking System: How Competitive Ranks Work?

Overwatch 2, brings in a ton of changes to make the gameplay experience more enjoyable. In particular, the Ranking System of Overwatch 2 is changed quite a bit. So, you might be confused at first; to clear up things, we have compiled this guide to help you understand the OW2 Ranking System.

Overwatch 2 Ranking System is a whole new concept than what was incorporated in the previous iteration of Overwatch. Not only are the requirements to play ranked changed now but also new rank tiers as well as the number of matches required for placements.

How to unlock competitive play

In Overwatch 2, unless you’re a veteran, you won’t have access to Competitive play from the get-go. To unlock the Competitive play, you’ll have to complete First-Time User Experience – Win 50 Quick Play encounters.

However, if you’re a veteran and play on the same account you used to grind the original Overwatch, you’ll be able to jump right into Competitive play.

This will provide the newbies the time to prepare and set their hands for Competitive play while allowing the veteran players to compete with experienced players like themselves.

How does competitive rank work in Overwatch 2?

The competitive mode is completely different from what you saw in the original Overwatch. For starters in the new Overwatch 2 rank system, you will not be assigned a rank straight away based on previous rank OW rank.

Overwatch 2 Competitive play will assign you rank only when you have at least 7 wins or 20 losses. Furthermore, the SR has also been removed from the scene, and you will no longer be evaluated based on a single match.

Instead, you will only be promoted or demoted in the ranks after 7 wins or 20 losses. The idea is to evaluate a player based on his consistency rather than his performance in a single match.

Overwatch 2 competitive play has to offer two different rankings one for the Role Queue and the other for the Open Queue.

Role Queue

In OW2, the Role Queue has a sort of pre-made team composition and you’re restricted to it. It limits you to one tank, two damage, and two support.

In Role Queue, you have the option to select the roles you want to queue for and play matches to receive an individual rank for each role.

Open Queue

In OW2, the Open Queue doesn’t limit you to any team composition. Instead, you can choose whatever class you want and compete in matches.

In the Open queue, you can choose any hero you want and win matches to receive a Universal Ranking.

OW2 rank tiers breakdown

On top of the player count changes, the SR system from Overwatch is also completely removed. In its place, players in OW2 now advance through different rank tiers and skill divisions. Experienced FPS players might have seen a somewhat similar system in Riot’s Valorant.

Here’s the breakdown of the Skill Tiers and Divisions in Overwatch 2 competitive.

Bronze

Bronze 5

Bronze 4

Bronze 3

Bronze 2

Bronze 1

Silver

Silver 5

Silver 4

Silver 3

Silver 2

Silver 1

Gold

Gold 5

Gold 4

Gold 3

Gold 2

Gold 1

Platinum

Platinum 5

Platinum 4

Platinum 3

Platinum 2

Platinum 1

Diamond

Diamond 5

Diamond 4

Diamond 3

Diamond 2

Diamond 1

Master

Master 5

Master 4

Master 3

Master 2

Master 1

Grandmaster

Grandmaster 5

Grandmaster 4

Grandmaster 3

Grandmaster 2

Grandmaster 1

Apart from the Grandmaster, there is the Top 500 rank that includes the top 500 players from a particular region.

Players from rank Bronze to Diamond can group up with others as long as they are within 2 tiers of each other. Master rank players can queue up with friends who are within 1 tier of each other while Grandmaster are restricted to playing with those within 3 Divisions.

Since OW2 has more emphasis on consistency, it also features a Decay Mechanic that will make your rank go down over time if you’re on a break from OW2.

So, when you get back to the game you’ll start on a lower rank that will help you get back on track if you’re rusty. Also, since you’ll have the same skill level, you can progress up the ranks fast.

Competitive play rewards

In Overwatch 2, you’ll receive Competitive Points (CP) for your wins and draws and the highest skill tier.

These Competitive Points can be used to unlock Golden Weapons for old heroes and the newly introduced characters: Kiriko, Junker Queen, and Sojourn.

The number of competitive points you get will be determined by the maximum rank you achieved in a season. While you do get a small number of competitive points in OW2 after every win or tie, the bulk of the competitive points will be awarded when the season ends.

Apart from the Competitive Points, you’ll also get different titles for completing a certain number of games. Here are the titles you get for completing the number of games.