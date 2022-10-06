In Overwatch 2, the shining Golden Weapons would definitely attract quite a lot of players for their elite looks. Wondering how to get your hands on these golden weapons? This guide will explain how to get Gold Weapons in Overwatch 2.

How to get gold weapons in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2, like the previous iteration, includes golden weapons. Before we get into how to get Golden Weapons in Overwatch 2, you should know that you can transfer previously unlocked Golden Weapons from Overwatch 1 to Overwatch 2.

Although this feature is included in Overwatch 2, glitches are getting in the way, and in most cases, weapons are not showing up when transferred. Developers are working on eliminating this bug, hopefully, this feature will be functional sometime soon.

In OW2, the Golden Weapons are once again priced at 3,000 Competitive Points. So, you’ll have to work hard to get that amount.

On paper, this seems like an easy task, however, collecting the amount needs a lot of grinding because Competitive Points are not easy to amass. As can be expected, competitive points are only gained from playing in the competitive i.e. ranked playlists.

The highest rank you achieve in a season will decide the number of competitive points you get at the end of the season.

Here’s a list of different ranks and the Competitive Points they get you in Overwatch 2.

Win – 15x Competitive Points

Draw – 5x Competitive Points

Bronze – 65x Competitive Points

Silver – 125x Competitive Points

Gold – 250x Competitive Points

Platinum – 500x Competitive Points

Diamond – 750x Competitive Points

Master – 1,200x Competitive Points

Grandmaster – 1,750x Competitive Points

As you can see from the breakdown above, there is a high chance that it might actually take multiple seasons for an average or even a slightly above average player to collect enough competitive points in OW2 to buy a gold weapon skin.

Besides these, you can also complete certain Competitive related battle pass challenges in OW2 which can reward you with golden weapons. Do keep in mind that golden weapons are just weapon skins and have no other impact on gameplay.