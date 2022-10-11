How To Change Crosshair In Overwatch 2

Similar to the first game, Overwatch 2 blends a vibrant, fun-filled first-person hero shooter with competitive elements. You will need to improve your reflexes, aim, and precision to make the most of every enemy encounter; all of which rely on having a good crosshair to a certain degree.

Do take note that you can always stick with the default crosshair in the sequel. Changing your crosshair settings will not get you ready for the Overwatch League so to speak. Finding the right crosshair for each hero though will add a bit of comfort to your gameplay.

This is because every hero in Overwatch 2 has a plethora of abilities that can be spammed all at once. The number of special effects on your screen can make it difficult to keep track of moving targets.

Your own hero can add so much to your screen that you can easily lose sight of your crosshair. Hence, it becomes important to customize your crosshair settings. The following guide will show you how in Overwatch 2.

How to change your crosshair settings in Overwatch 2

Changing your crosshair in the sequel is a simple process.

Head into Options from either the main menu or by pressing Esc in-game.

from either the main menu or by pressing Esc in-game. Head into Controls and then click on General on the left side of the screen.

and then click on on the left side of the screen. Find the Reticle section to start tweaking your crosshair settings.

Types of crosshairs

You can choose from multiple types of crosshairs in the game. Each places a different geometrical shape in the middle of your screen.

Overwatch 2 allows you to switch between the default, standard crosshair; a circular crosshair, a square crosshair, a simple dot, and a traditional crosshair that has been used by several first-person shooters over the decades but takes a lot of screen space.

Once you have decided on a crosshair shape, you can begin tweaking its settings from the Advanced tab to either make it large or small, changing its color, and such. You can create your own custom crosshair if you like.

Do note that you can assign your custom crosshair to any specific hero. While selecting heroes from the main menu to play, you can select the crosshair you want. This potentially allows you to create a unique crosshair for each hero in Overwatch 2.

While it all depends on your preference, having a smaller crosshair is recommended for snipers and precision-heavy heroes like Widowmaker. Having a larger crosshair is recommended for spamming heroes like Pharah.

When you are ready, take your hero and their new crosshair into the practice range to shoot some dummies. You can return to the same crosshair window to change settings as needed.