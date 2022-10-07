How To Get Overwatch 2 League Tokens

Overwatch League (OWL) Tokens are another form of in-game currency in Overwatch 2 that you can spend on various cosmetics.

Unlike Overwatch Coins, which is your main premium currency in the game, you cannot earn OWL Tokens through gameplay.

Furthermore, any cosmetics that you purchase with Overwatch League Tokens are exclusive to the said currency. You cannot purchase them with Overwatch Coins.

The following guide will tell you how to get Overwatch League Tokens in Overwatch 2.

How to earn OWL Tokens in Overwatch 2

Watch some Overwatch League matches

Overwatch League Tokens are basically a reward-based currency. The main way to get OWL Tokens is to watch/stream Overwatch League matches. Do take note that you need to watch the matches live. Watching the recordings will reward you with nothing.

You can earn up to 5 OWL Tokens by watching an hour of an Overwatch League match. This does not need to be continuous. You can, of course, watch an hour of a match in a single sitting, but splitting your viewing sessions by watching different live matches between breaks will count towards your Tokens as well.

Make sure to link your Battle.net account with your YouTube account before watching any matches on YouTube. You can link your accounts by following the steps below.

Sign in to YouTube

Click on “Settings”

Go to “Connected Accounts”

Select your “Battle.net account”

Click on “Allow”

Watch the stream on the official Overwatch 2 YouTube Channel

The Tokens will take around 48 hours to be credited to your Overwatch 2 account/profile. You can then proceed to the in-game store to purchase OWL-exclusive cosmetics and skins like Clockwork Zenyatta and Luchador Reaperas long as you have enough Tokens.

You will need at least 100 OWL Tokens to unlock a basic skin. All-Star and Champion skins are more expensive, going as high as 200 OWL Tokens per skin.

Purchase them with real-world money

You have the option of taking out your wallet to purchase Overwatch League Tokens, which should not be a surprise since Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play game.

There are various bundles available in the store. The starting bundle will net you 100 OWL Tokens for $6. That goes up to 2,600 OWL Tokens for $120.

Below are all of the bundles that you can purchase right now in Overwatch 2.