Outriders Worldslayer Best Pyromancer Builds

With the release of the Worldslayer expansion, the Pyromancer class in Outriders has evolved into an even deadlier option. Thanks to the addition of PAX trees and two new Pyromancer subclasses, the build diversity for Outriders Wordslayer is higher than before as we will demonstrate below.

In this guide, we have compiled two new Pyromancer builds to help you tackle the new Worldslayer content and Apocalypse difficulty while also presenting builds for the base game if you still haven’t made the jump to Worldslayer.

Worldslayer Pyromancer Builds

Boss Destroyer Build

This is one of the best if not the best build that will help you defeat any boss with ease no matter how tough the boss is, it will feel like you are gliding your way through the battle.

Skills

This build will base on the following skills.

Heatwave

Ash Blast

A.S.E.R Beam

These skills are chosen in combination with other mods and will bring out the best qualities of the Pyromancer Build.

Ascension Tree

Archmage: will increase your anomaly power by 10%

Mark’s Cumulation: will increase the damage by 8% against marked enemies.

Extinction: will increase the damage dealt by 20% against enemies with less than 30% health.

Hot Situation: will increase your Anomaly Power by 45% for the next 10 seconds when you activate your immobilize ability.

Pax Tree

Scorched Flesh: will increase your status power by 10% for 5 seconds when you activate your IGNITE ability.

Convection: will decrease the skills cooldown timer by 4 seconds.

Furnace: will increase the status power by 15% every time an enemy is inflicted with Burn

Backdraft: will increase your Anomaly Power by 50% for every skill on cooldown.

Below we will list down some mods that are essential for this build so make sure you find and equip them in your gear by talking to Zahedi.

Headgear

Ashen Champion: will increase the Anomaly Power by 20% every time an enemy is damaged by Heatwave for 10 seconds and can be stacked upwards of 5 times.

Upper Armor

Captain Hunter: will increase the damage against the Elites by 16%

Lower Armor

Anomaly Echo: will increase Firepower and Anomaly Power by a lot for 6 seconds every time the skill is activated.

Gloves

Arms and Anomaly: will increase your Anomaly Power by 448,450 for 6 seconds in case of a critical shot.

Footgear

No Resistance against the Fortified: will increase your Resistance Piercing by 100% of your Armor Piercing value that will stack up on your damage tally by a lot.

Unstoppable Force: this will increase your anomaly power by 50% of your Resistance Piercing.

Weapon Mods

Mage’s Rage: will increase your Anomaly Power by 10% every time you land a critical hit and can be stacked up to 4 times.

Fortress: Shots will increase your Armor and Resistance by 5%

Weapons

For your main weapon, you should go with Roaring Umbra due to its increased Armor Piercing. This weapon does lots and lots of damage and can serve well even against the toughest bosses.

If you are not going up against bosses, you can also use the Damascus Offering as this is also a very decent weapon with tons of damage.

Pyromancer Eruption Build

Skills

The best abilities for the following build are.

Thermal Bomb

Eruption

Heatwave

These skills are will help you gain an advantage over any kind of enemy.

Class Points

For this build you would want to scale your Anomaly Power and your Cooldown Reduction as both of these will help you a lot. The Anomaly Power will increase the overall damage dealt and Cooldown Reduction will make sure that you have all your abilities available for you at all times.

You will also need to scale your Status Power to fully take advantage of this build.

Headgear

Branded: enemies affected by the Thermal Bomb skill will receive 30% more damage.

Upper Armor

Double Fun: this skill will allow you to affect two targets at the same time.

Giga-Blast: will increase the skill radius by 100%

Lower Armor

Improved Damage: will increase the explosive damage by 92,938

Hidden and Dangerous: will increase the damage dealt by 31,455 when shot from a cover.

Glove

ETNA: will allow you to activate Eruption twice before there is a cooldown.

Footgear

Death’s Door: will double your armor whenever your health drops below 35%.

Weapon Mods

Violent Rupture: every bullet you fire causes a volcanic eruption dealing 498,369 damage within the area of 5 meters.

Minefield: every critical shot will cause an explosion near the enemy, dealing 56,528 damage in a 5-meter radius.

Weapons

For the weapon, you can pick up the Final Penance which is a solid primary weapon, and along with that, you can also equip yourself with the Master Tools which is a decent second choice.



Outriders Best Pyromancer Builds

If you’re a fan of fire attacks, then playing as Pyromancer will be a whole lot of fun for you. However, to make your experience in Enoch as successful as enjoyable, you need to have the best Pyromancer build equipped.

Below, we have curated two of the finest builds of Pyromancer that you can aim for. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Build # 1

Class Tree

For class skills, we recommend picking the skills on the top of the tree that are part of the Ash Breaker specialty.

Here are some of these skills that focus on volcanic rounds and hefty fire damage.

Ashes to Ashes: with every Ash affliction, there’s infliction on vulnerable status too.

Trial of the Ashes: there’s 30% more damage on enemies afflicted with Ash.

Incinerate: there’s ash affliction the moment burns end on a foe.

Assault Master or Sniper Master: there’s a 20% boost in your weapon damage.

Skills

Of the eight skills available for Pyromancer in the game, you can pick only three at a time. These are the ones that we consider essential for this build:

Heat Wave

Volcanic Rounds

Ash Blast

Amongst these, Heat Wave deals fire damage and causes burn onto all enemies in the path.

If we talk about Volcanic Rounds, it causes your weapon to get filled up with incendiary bullets.

In addition to igniting the air around enemies and inflicting Burn onto them, if these bullets connect the target, they cause skill damage.

They also pierce through the target, damaging the other targets behind in the process.

Volcanic Rounds perishes once you reload or switch your weapons.

As for Ash Blast, it produces an Anomaly blast, inflicting Ash onto all foes within a sizeable radius around you.

Weapons

For weapons, this build relies on something with a high ammo count due to the Volcanic Rounds skill. So, the weapon could be Light Machineguns, Assault Rifles, or double guns.

If you’re up against a boss, having an auto shotgun will massively improve your odds of victory as it dishes out a lot of damage.

Moreover, Ash Blast and Heatwave skills also significantly add to the enormous damage output of shotguns.

Armor Mods

For whichever armor you use, these are the armor mods you should equip:

Ride the Wave

Tidal Wave

Burnt-Out

Extra Mag

Ash Increase Range

Bullet Kindling

Ride the Wave, and Tidal Wave mods allow the Heatwave skill to be activated another time, and together, you can equip them to get three uses out of this skill.

Burn-Out acts as a damage booster as it allows to damage the damaged enemies 25% more for 8 seconds.

For the Volcanic Rounds, go with the Extra Mag mod. This mod doubles the time for which the Volcanic Rounds skill stays active.

Furthermore, if you use Ash blast, the Ash Increase Range mod is what will allow you to increase its range.

Burn is the most common effect that you can inflict upon your enemies in Outriders.

For a guaranteed 20% more damage against enemies that are suffering from Burn, always try to use the Bullet Kindling mod.

Build # 2

Class Tree

For this build, these are the class skills that you need to pay attention to:

Archmage: it increases your Anomaly Power by 6%.

Inferno Weapon: it increases your weapon damage by 8%.

Skills

Heatwave

Feed the Flames

Thermal Bomb

As mentioned above, Heatwave is pretty handy for dealing fire damage and causing burns.

Feed the Flames pulls a particular foe towards you, damages him, and inflicts Ash.

As for the Thermal Bomb skill, it selects an enemy and causes burn onto him as well as interrupts him.

If any enemy killed while still afflicted by this skill, he explodes, causing hefty damage to anything within a large radius.

Weapons

When it comes to weapons, although Pyromancer’s strength lies in using the mid-range weapons, the assault rifle, LMGs, and SMGs work fine, too.

Armor

Unlike our first build, this build requires you to have a particular armor: The Reforged legendary armor.

This armor increases the damage dealt by Feed the Flames and Thermal Bomb damage by an impressive percentage of 50.

Armor Mods