One of the most useful items in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are the Mysterious Shards. What is so special about this item that it is unlocked for you near the end of the game? In this Pokemon BDSP Mysterious Shards Locations guide, we will gloss over the purpose and locations of these items.

Pokemon BDSP Mysterious Shards

Mysterious Shards are post-game items exclusively. This means that you need to defeat the Team Galactic, Elite Four, and have unlocked the National PokeDex to boot!

What are Mysterious Shards?

You’ll be turning in Mysterious Shards at Ramanas Park to trade them for slates in order to encounter legendary Pokemon.

Find and Speak to the women found behind the counter, located to the left of the building in Ramanas Park. Interact with her and she will exchange each Plate for 3 small Mysterious Shards or 1 large Mysterious Shard.

You may know these Plates as the objects needed to summon Legendary Pokemon within Ramanas Park.

Do note that you can’t get all of the legendaries in your game due to version exclusivity.

But where do you find these Mysterious Shards? Look no further, below we have written down the steps to acquire these Shards and their location.

Pokemon BDSP Mysterious Shards Locations

It is of no surprise that Mysterious Shards are a random drop item acquired from the Grand Underground.

Running along the spiraling tunnels, you will find shining spots where you are able to use your tools and mine for treasures!

There is a chance of finding a Mysterious Shard from playing the Fossil Minigame. Upon clearing the rocks away from the wall for a fossil, there is a slight chance of happening upon a shard as well.

Visually they appear as pink with a noticeable yellow in the middle so, you will know when you have dug this treasure up! However, due to its low drop chance, you just need to keep grinding for it.

Fortunately, there is a method of increasing your chances! By collecting the Diglett and Dugtrio found within the Grand Underground, the bonus you receive, for rare items, will be multiplied. You can spot this underneath your map, on the left side.

The higher the number, the higher chances of acquiring a Mysterious Shard and other rare items that you can gain from the Mining Minigame.