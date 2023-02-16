Octopath Traveler Best Grinding Spots

In Octopath Traveler, the difficulty level keeps increasing as players progress in the game. Therefore, players need to level up their party to fight challenging enemies. Players must explore Octopath Traveler’s best grinding spots and fight enemies to get the experience points. Most of the locations have chests and reward players with different items. The boss fights also get players some extra EXP.

Best grinding spots in Octopath Traveler

Octopath Traveler only guides players about getting the EXP points to level up their party. Here are some of the best grinding spots that can help you level up your party in Octopath Traveler:

Untouched Sanctum

This dungeon in Octopath Traveler is located in the North Cobblestone Gap; however, players cannot enter this dungeon before starting the side quest “Noelle, Seeker of Knowledge.” Players, therefore, are recommended to start it first before coming here.

Untouched Sanctum has a danger level of 15. This dungeon has a purple chest, so players are suggested to have a Therion in their party. Players here will counter the following enemies:

Ambling Bones

Dread Viper

Fire Wisp

Highland Gasp

Ice Wisp

Light Wisp

Marionette Bones

Puppet Bones

Shadow Bat

Shadow Wisp

Wind Wish

These enemies are weak against Fire magic, ice magic, staves, spears, and light magic. Therefore, this can be the player’s first location if they want to grind and increase their points.

Twin Falls

This area is located in the South Clearbrook Traverse in the Riverlands region. Players will come to this place during a side quest,” A Sweet Reunion.” This can be a great place to increase your party levels and has a lot of chests around. The chests here consist of 500 Currency, Soothing seed, Olive of Life, and Healing Grape.

At this location, players may encounter Cait, and this will give players some extra EXP. The enemies in this area are weak against Ice magic, dark magic, swords, spears, and staves. Taking Cyrus with you can be best as he can quickly kill all the enemies you face.

Carrion Caves

Another excellent location for grinding EXP in Octopath Traveler is Carrion Caves, located in the South Bolderfall Pass. Grinding here is comparatively more challenging than in all the places we have discussed. Players are recommended to take a lot of healing items with them because higher-level enemies here can cause a lot of damage.

Enemies at this location are weak against Wind magic, spears, bows, and Wind magic; therefore, H’aanit is the best choice for players to take along at this location.

The Hollow Throne

Although this is the most challenging grinding spot, all the hard work here is worth it. This is located in the Western Noblecourt Pass in the Flatlands region. The enemies at this location are harder than any enemies you have fought. Here is the list of enemies you will encounter:

Lightning Elemental

Marionette Boss

Puppet Bones

Bandit Bones

Remnant

Thunder Revenant

All these enemies are weak against Wind magic, staves, bows, and swords. However, fighting these enemies is not the end. At this location, players will also fight the Throne Guardian boss defeating, which will give them access to the Boss chest, “Moonblade.” There are so many other chests here as well; thus, this is one of the greatest places to level up your party.

Captain’s Bain

The next place players can go to grind is Captain’s Bain on the West Goldshore Coast. The enemies here are of equal power as those discussed previously, but still, players need to be at level 35 at least to do good here. The reason is the Fiery boss. Players must fight against Leviathan Boss at this location, which is undoubtedly a dreadful boss.

The enemies that players may encounter here are:

Wind Elemental

Azure Urchin

Scythe Crab

Black Scissors

Reaper Crab

Crimson Urchin

Sea Urchin

This place has various chests with Articulate Stone, Energizing Pomegranate, Healing Grape Lunch, Refreshing Jam, and HegdeHog Spear.

Marsalim

One of the coolest places players must visit to grind is the City of Marsalim in the south of the Sunlands region. Here, players don’t need to do much and are pretty simple. Once they reach the city, players need to go toward the exit, and they will see a group of people discussing.

As players try to get into the conversation, they will be attacked by three scorpions and one lizard-looking monster. Thus, defeating them and leaving the city will get you EXP in Octopath Traveler. Players can repeat this process infinite times till they feel like doing it.

Forest of Purgation

This area is located in the Northeast of Noblecourt in the Western Wispermill flats. Here you will encounter some final fights of Octopath Traveler gameplay; therefore, be fully prepared. Players, before arriving here, must have a Level 50 or above.

This will be the most hectic area; therefore, players should take the best members in their party. Also, taking a dancer can be helpful as well as it will help in stress relief. The players here will fight with the Mnagmar boss, but there are several tough enemies to encounter before that. These enemies are:

Peek-a-Boo

Raging Treant

Mortal Mushroom

Etin Orphidian

Devil Dear

Revenant

The chests here will give players Light Soulstone, Tempest Amulet, Olive of Life, and Forbidden danger.

Other grinding methods

Captain badge

In Octopath Traveler, as players acquire the Captain badge, they get +50% EXP for the entire party; therefore, this can be an excellent method to grind EXP. Players first need to complete Olberic’s main story to acquire this batch.

After completing it, players must head toward the Sunshade region and find an orange sidequest marker. This will be located somewhere in the west of town; thus, once you get the side quest started, complete it, and the batch will be yours; give +50% EXP.

Badge of friendship

Another excellent method of grinding EXP is to acquire a Badge of Friendship. This Badge also gives +50% EXP as players acquire it. Players must complete Ophilia’s main story and head toward the Riverlands Region to get this. Once players reach Riverlands, they need to find Emil, and he will give players a side quest.

On successful completion of the sidequest, players will get the Badge.