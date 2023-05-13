How To Level Up Fast In Octopath Traveler

Being a JRPG, Octopath Traveler puts heavy emphasis on character optimization, weapons, and skill upgrades. As such, players are bound to face trouble when fighting off high-level boss enemies if they aren’t sufficiently equipped or leveled.

Players will find useful items, gear, and most importantly, experience when they explore side content. We have highlighted some of the best ways to level up fast in Octopath Traveler and achieve the max possible level.

The level-up process is directly impacted by the XP gained through different activities. So it is important to understand how we can earn maximum XP points to take our characters toward Octopath Traveler’s maximum level.

Best ways to level up fast in Octopath Traveler

Fight maximum number of enemies

How much XP you are able to earn depends on the specific enemies you will face in a given chapter. Therefore, each chapter will have its own way that works best as farming for XP.

In the beginning chapter of the game, no matter whichever character you have chosen, Carion Caves is the best location for quickly obtaining a decent amount of XP.

This place is located in South Bolderfall Pass. Since the foes here are tough, as they should be for higher reward, you will need some good class-based weapons like spears, bows, and abilities like Wind Magic or H’annit’s Arrowstorm.

Moreover, Soul Stones will help you to take down even rare enemies here like Cait that will reward you with an astounding 1000 XP. Lastly, make sure you have support units like Primrose at the party and you and your party is equipped with healing items.

Farm dungeons for XP

After reaching Chapter 2, it is recommended to play through the story dungeon twice, each time with a different party, to maximize your XP reward.

Use your A and B teams in successive turns to clear out the dungeon story. It will be easy if you understand the structure of the dungeon, making your second playthrough very swift.

Another benefit of this activity is that all your characters will get even points making them grow together. It is crucial to level up your characters early in Octopath Traveler.

Use spells that boost XP gains

Throughout the game, irrespective of the level, you can use Primrose’s Bewildering Grace to apply a multiplier to the experience gain. This is one of THE best way to level up in Octopath Traveler as you get bonus XP’s, making it easy for you to earn higher levels by grinding the game hard.

Visit Maw of the Ice Dragon Cave

One of the ways to achieve Octopath Traveler multiple leveling is to capture large numbers of Caits. These creatures are encountered even during regular battles. You can use H’aanit to capture them.

You get substantial buffs in battle if you capture them, but when it comes to earning hefty sums of experience, their death is the only way. To kill the maximum number of Caits, you need to visit the optional Ice Dragon Cave dungeon in the Stillsnow Wilds.

You might find large sums of Chubby Caits found inside the cave, so eliminate them to earn XP and level up faster in Octopath Traveler to achieve the maximum level.

Obtain special items

Later in the game, you would be able to obtain a special item, Alluring Ribbon by completing a side quest from an NPC in Marsalim. This will mean you encounter more enemies and thus get more XP when you put them down. This will help you in gaining maximum experience in Octopath Traveler.

Farm experience by repeating combats

When you are around Level 15, there is an elaborate way you can go about earning experience points. First, make your way to the Level 45 area, the town of Grandport. No need to take on a fight with any of the foes here, not yet.

Proceed to a save point at the inn, and save your progress so far. Now move to the west entrance of the town and look for the signpost there.

What you are most likely to encounter here are two Greater Kingfishers who will net you a decent 609 XP when defeated and it is not very difficult if you adopt a simple strategy. A Cleric should always heal the party to counter the effects of the highly damaging Meteor Storm attack sent out by these creatures.

As for the offense, use H’annit’s Arrowstorm for Wind Damage and a warrior with Thousand Spears skill. The rest two characters should be equipped with bows and polearms since these Kingfishers are quite vulnerable against these tools.

This method will help you Level up to Level 35 through repeated encounters. Only then, should you venture out and look for other possible places to grind and upgrade your character. Generally, it is best to be within the league of your enemy’s rank.

Do not fight a 60 Level enemy when your own character is half that rank unless you want an early death. Follow this rule, and you will be fine and will be having quite a lot of fun with the game.