Octopath Traveler 2 Veronica Boss Guide

Veronica is another Octopath Traveler 2 boss who you will encounter in Agnea’s storyline after taking down La’mani.

She will appear alongside Dolcinaea who will first ask Veronica to get rid of Agnea which initiates the fight. Once you have taken down Veronica, you will then need to defeat Dolcinaea.

If you are stuck on Veronica here, the following are her weaknesses. You will also get to know the best party members to bring to this boss fight.

Veronica location

In Octopath Traveler 2, during Chapter 4 of Agnea’s story, you will encounter Veronica after reaching Dragonridge which is east of the town of Sai.

Agnea goes to Dragonridge in hopes of saving the town of Sai where she sees Dolcinaea. Agnea expresses her concern for the town and her wish to bring some light back into it. In reply to this, Dolcinaea asks Veronica to get rid of Agnea and this initiates the boss fight.

Veronica weaknesses

Veronica is vulnerable against Dagger and Axe. Alternate between these two weapons to deal the most damage.

Veronica’s weaknesses also include Ice, Fire, and Dark. To inflict elemental damage against Veronica, stick to spells that are rooted in Ice, Fire, and Dark.

Veronica special attacks

Veronica does not put up much of a fight but she still proves to be quite resilient due to her immense HP and many shields in Octopath Traveler 2. Her attacks are tabulated below and you need to watch out for them.

Special Attacks What They Do Straight Attack A physical attack that deals 1000+ damage to a single ally Razor Wind A Physical attack that deals 700+ damage to all the allies Stunning Uppercut A Physical attack dealing immense damage to all the allies in your party

How to defeat Veronica in Octopath Traveler 2

Veronica does not come to the fight with any henchmen so you get to outnumber her with your 4 party members. However, she still proves to be a strong and resilient boss. She has 60,000 HP and comes with 6 Sheild Points.

While fighting Veronice, the best strategy is to alternate between all your party members instead of just sticking to a few. This will deal physical as well as elemental damage.

Dagger-based and Axe-based attacks should be your foremost strategy to cause Physical Damage.

You can use Throne’s Elemental Barrage and Agnea’s Elemental Bomb Bottle to deal elemental damage.

Osvald’s Fire Ball will exploit Veronica’s weakness against Fire. Partitio’s Bifelgan’s Bounty can be used to deal non-elemental damage and you will also earn leaves equivalent to the damage caused.

You should also keep your boosts saved as they come in handy during the later part of the battle with Veronica.

Best party for Veronica

In Octopath Traveler 2, the best party to include while fighting Veronica is Throne, Osvald, Partitio along with Agnea. This party has members specialized in both physical and elemental damage which is exactly what you need to take down Veronica.

Throne can act as a Debuffer and use his attacks such as Veil of Darkness, Surprise Attack, and Blessing of Darkness.

Osvald also proves to be a great party member as he is an elemental attacker who can use three elemental attacks and deal massive damage using his spells.

Partitio can donate his BP to an ally which increases your chances of winning.

You can also include Ochette in your party as she can help DPS with strong bosses. Her flexibility against different enemies makes her a reliable team member.

What else to bring to the fight?

Before engaging in a fight with Veronica, you need to have certain items that will help you and your allies throughout this boss fight in Octopath Traveler 2.

One of these items is the ‘Energizing Pomegranate (L)’. Although quite rare, this item can be obtained through Mont d’Or in Victors Hollow and can be used to restore 4 BP to a single ally.

Likewise, you can bring a ‘Healing Grape Bunch’ to the fight. As this item restores 900 HP to all your allies, it proves to be lucrative. You can buy this item for 720 leaves from shops and it can also be found hidden in chests.

When Veronica withdraws from the fight, you will receive an ‘Inspiring Plum Basket’ as your loot. It is a very rare item that restores 45 SP to all allies and even if you don’t wish to keep it, you can sell it for 216 leaves.