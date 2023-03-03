Octopath Traveler 2 Tavern Guide

The Octopath Traveler 2 Taverns serve as places where your characters can relax and interact with each other. You get to learn a lot of things in these places which include different stories and get to meet new people as well. In doing so, you can also take on different side quests which can gain you different rewards as well.

These exciting places are also important since you can purchase items from here, change party members from reserves, equip characters with different weapons, etc. In the game, you will encounter Taverns at different locations, and you can always visit them and use their services in Octopath Traveler 2.

Octopath Traveler 2 Tavern locations

Taverns are usually found in the towns that you go through in Octopath Traveler 2.

During your journey through these places, you should definitely stop at these Taverns if you need to make changes to your party.

You can also interact with the townsfolk here and get new objectives based on side missions as well in the game.

What are Taverns used for in Octopath Traveler 2?

There are several things that you can do at a Tavern, most of them important for your progression.

Change your party members

Tavern serves as a spot where you can enlist different characters into your party. As usual, the number of people you can implore into your party is four.

So during the gameplay, if you are thinking about swapping a party member for another then you should head to the Tavern and talk to the keeper. Then you can change the party member and enlist a new one from the reserves.

Moreover, the Tavern also provides you with the opportunity to change their equipment and jobs as well in Octopath Traveler 2. However, you will not be able to change out your starting traveler until their story has been completed.

Change or upgrade your equipment

Taverns can also be used as places for managing the equipment and weapons of your party members in Octopath Traveler 2.

This is a new feature in the game that allows you to collectively change the equipment of all travelers in one menu instead of changing it for each individual character.

Therefore If you want to upgrade your armor or change gear for a character then you should go to the nearest Tavern.

Start a new chapter

If you don’t want to continue with the next chapter after moving into a new town then the game will give you the option of Hearing a Tale.

This means that you can go to the Tavern and ask the keeper to tell you a tale. This allows you to control the story of the game at your pace and allows you to proceed with the Chapter/story of the character of your choosing in Octopath 2.

Restore your Reputation

Reputations decide if you can use certain path actions in a town or not. In the game, there will be situations where you might not be able to complete the quest successfully or you might fail using a path action. In case you fail a road path five times or so, this will cause you to lose your reputation in the town.

So to restore it, you can go to the Tavern interact with the barkeep and pay him a suitable amount to restore your reputation back by spreading nice rumors.

Keep in mind that the payment you make is also dependent on the Town as well, which means you may have to pay a higher sum in some places.