How To Restore Reputation In Octopath Traveler 2

Similar to the first game, reputation determines the path actions a character can perform in Octopath Traveler 2. You might be unable to perform certain path actions in a town if you have a low reputation with that town.

Here, it is important to understand that every town has a separate Octopath Traveler 2 reputation to maintain. This also means that you can easily destroy your reputation by making the wrong choices.

Hence, you will need to know how to restore your reputation in Octopath Traveler 2 to advance your character.

How to restore your reputation

There are several ways of mending ties with a town. These are also how you increase your reputation at the same time. You should make it a habit to start increasing your reputation by following the ways below for every town you visit in the game.

Talk to a new traveler

As simple as it sounds, talking to each of the new travelers that come into town will restore your reputation. Therefore, you need to keep an eye on new travelers.

Pay a fee to Barkeepers at taverns

You have all heard that every town’s barkeeper has a lot of connections because people come to hang out there. The idea here is to pay a little fee to the town’s barkeeper in the form of a bribe to spread the good word about you.

The Barkeeper for each town can easily be found in the Tavern. Once you have found him, pay the fee, and boom, your Reputation is restored. The fee paid to the barkeeper will, however, vary from town to town.

Level up

We know that you have your Reputation dropped if you fail a certain Path Action. What if we tell you an indirect thing that might decrease the odds of failing?

In Octopath Traveler 2, you will get more experienced as the level goes up therefore by leveling up, you will have less chance of failing the Path Action. And if you haven’t failed the Path Action, you don’t need to worry about the Reputation anymore.

What affects your Octopath Traveler 2 reputation?

In Octopath Traveler 2, players will do certain Path Actions on the inhabitants of the town. And like every action has a reaction, failing to complete certain rogue Path Action will have inverse relation on your Reputation.

The Path Actions that will affect the Reputation in Octopath Traveler 2 are listed below:

Scrutinize

Allure

Steal

Provoke

As you know that failing to do these Path actions will have a negative effect on the Reputation. That said, your Reputation will fall below the bare minimum for you to be able to attempt these Path actions if you fail these five times.

Keep in mind you will get a full Reputation every time you visit a new town. This is because your Reputation is counted separately for each of the towns in Octopath Traveler 2.