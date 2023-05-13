How To Repair The Lighthouse In Octopath Traveler 2

Lighthouse Restoration is one of the sidequests that you will have to complete in Octopath Traveler 2. As the name suggests you will have to complete this quest by helping the lighthouse keeper in fixing the broken lighthouse reflector.

This is an easy sidequest that will require your party to do some traveling to purchase a specific item. This item is called the Aelmorite Reflector. It is basically a reflective plate that is used in lighthouses to reflect light for the ships to navigate safely on the waters.

Keep in mind that you need to unlock the boat in order to accomplish this side quest. If you don’t have one then you need to unlock the boat. You can build your own boat but it will cost you a lot.

Anyways, the boat will come in handy as you will have to travel to other destinations in order to complete the sidequest “Lighthouse Restoration”.

Octopath Traveler 2 Lighthouse Restoration walkthrough

You need to go to the lighthouse and meet with the Town lighthouse keeper at Canalbrine. As you talk with him you will learn about the lighthouse reflector being broken. This means that without the reflector the light will not be visible for the ships to see the rocks leading to a disaster.

The reflector on the other hand is made of a special alloy which is known as “Aelmorite”. This is not easy to come by, but the other lighthouse may have a spare one that can be used to repair this broken one. After this, the lighthouse restoration side quest will begin for your party.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Travel to the Lighthouse Island

After you conversed with the town lighthouse keeper, remember to include Partitio in your party in Octopath Traveler 2. This character will come in handy during the latter part of this side quest. As you will require funds to purchase the item from the second lighthouse keeper.

Next, your party needs to board your ship from the New Delsta Harbor: Anchorage and proceed north towards the Sundering Sea where you can find the second Lighthouse Island in Octopath Traveler 2.

Purchase the Aelmorite using Partitio

Once you reach this destination you can go to this second lighthouse and meet with the keeper. After interacting with him, he will tell you that he has a spare Aelmorite Reflector. So you can use Partitio here to purchase the Aelmorite Reflector at the cost of 1500 Leaves.

Keep in mind that you cannot use Thone’s stealing ability to acquire this item to complete this quest in Octopath 2. By attempting to do so, you will fail at stealing this item, and your reputation in the town will be lowered as well.

Travel back to Canalbrine

Once you have all of the said items, head back to Canalbrine in the Harbor lands and meet with the Octopath Traveler 2 Lighthouse keeper again. He will be pleased to receive the Aelmorite Reflector from you because the lighthouse’s broken reflector can now be repaired.

You will receive the following rewards for completing the Lighthouse Restoration side story in Octopath Traveler 2.