Octopath Traveler 2 JP Farming Guide

Learning Job Skills is a crucial part of success, and for that, players first need to know how Octopath Traveler 2 JP farming works. The game is based on eight travelers with different journeys, and it may be pretty hectic for players to farm JP.

However, there are different skills utilizing which when you encounter enemies, you get these JP quite quickly. This guide will discuss how players can easily farm JP points in Octopath Traveler 2.

And if you are looking farm XP in Octopath Traveler 2, we have got tips on that as well.

Best Octopath Traveler 2 JP farming methods

To quickly farm JP, you must first choose Agnea for all the grind. Agnea is a hardcore JP farmer and has a lot of potential. You need to give Agnea a secondary job as a Merchant. Being a Merchant, she can use her license power to hit all enemies and gain massive JP.

Arrow Of Fortune

Arrow of Fortune unleashes a powerful bow attack onto a single target and depending on how much damage you do, you will receive JP. The way Arrow of Fortune works is that for every 100 points of damage you do, you will gain 2 JP in Octopath Traveler 2. If you deal 1000 points of damage, you will gain 20 JP.

Additionally, you can gain JP based on the current HP of the monster. If the enemy has 800 health and you deal 2000 damage, you won’t get 40 JP. You will only get enough JP for the 800 Health points the enemy had to earn you 16 JP.

You can deal the maximum damage of 99,999, but if the enemy only has 400 Health points, you will only get 8 JP. To farm a large amount of JP in Octopath Traveler 2, you first need to find enemies with good health.

Once you reach the battle with Agnea, use your license power and Arrow of Fortune on all enemies. Give Agnea your strongest bow to maximize the damage.

You can swap out Peak Performance for something like Vigorous Victor; that way, you can regain 30 percent of HP and SP at the end of every battle. Peak performance and step forward are support skills from advanced jobs. With this setup, you can quickly gain JP even in lower-level areas, make

Defeat Octopuff Travelers and Caits

Players in Octopath Traveler can also farm JP quickly by finding OctoPuff Travelers and Caits in different regions and then killing them. OctoPuff Travelers are strange enemies found across the Octopath map, and killing each OctoPuff Traveler can get players 300 JP. Similarly, on killing each Cait, you will get 150 JP.

Support Skills

Agnea in Octopath Traveler 2 has support skills, and equipping these will give you more JP after the battles. This also increases the probability of your encounter with the rare monster; thus, it further increases the chance of farming JP.

The supports skills Agnea has are the following: