Octopath Traveler 2 Octopuff Traveler Farming Guide: Locations And Weaknesses

Octopath Traveler 2 introduces a rare type of enemy called Octopuff Travelers that appear as orange octopus-shaped creatures.

These are unique enemies that you will have to locate and defeat for various rewards. The only problem with your Octopuff Traveler farming is that they are incredibly rare to find. Also, you have to defeat them in a single turn or they will escape.

Their rarity, importance, and challenges are why you need to know how to farm Octopuffs in Octopath Traveler 2. You need to know their weakness, the best skills to defeat them quickly, and most importantly, how to increase the Octopuff spawn rate in the game.

How to find Octopuff Travelers in Octopath Traveler 2

Octopuff Travelers are incredibly rare (and unique) enemies that are difficult to find in the game. While they are located in different regions, depending on the Octopuff variant, you are still going to find it hard to encounter an Octopuff Traveler in Octopath Traveler 2.

If you are looking to farm Octopuff Travelers, you need to increase your chance of encountering them. This can be done by getting the Octopuff Pot, a special accessory that increases the spawn rate of Octopuffs.

To obtain the Octopuff Pot, you need to complete a side story. Travel to Conning Creek and meet with the Octopus Researcher in Montwise. You will receive this item as a reward for completing his side quest.

Similarly, you can also get this accessory from the Fisherman in Conning Creek or purchase it for 19,000 leaves if you don’t feel like completing the side quest.

Octopuff Traveler variants and locations

Once you have equipped the Octopuff Pot, head toward lakes or rivers because Octopuffs have the highest chance of appearing in water areas. Your best bet to find an Octopuff is in the locations mentioned below.

Canalbrine Bridge

Beasting Bay

Anchorage

There are different types of Octopuffs to find in Octopath Traveler 2. In addition to the common variants, there are special (rarer) variants like the Wasteland Octopuff, Island Octopuff, Snowland Octopuff, Queen Octopuff, King Octopuff, etc.

To confront the King Octopuff and Queen Octopuff, you will need to grind your party members to increase their skill level significantly. As both of these Octopuff Traveler variants are situated in high-level danger areas, you need to be prepared accordingly.

Keep in mind that to face the Queen Octopuff you will have to go through these high-level areas where the required level needs to be more than Lvl 20. Similarly to encounter the King Octopuff you will have to venture through areas where the Danger level is considered to be more than Lvl 45.

Octopuff Traveler weaknesses and how to defeat

These orange creatures have a weakness against Swords, Daggers, Axes, and Staff attacks. They also have 2 Shield Points (SP) which make up for a good defense so you can use Soulstones to inflict a nice amount of damage on the Octopuff travelers in Octopath Traveler 2.

In order to defeat an Octopuff Traveler, you will have to utilize your party member’s skill and spell attacks. Furthermore, your unit’s Latent Power can change the outcome of the battle in your favor and help massively in defeating the Octopuff travelers.

This can be induced by using party members like Partitio who can use the skill “Hired Help” along with the “Dancer” support skill.

Similarly Ochette’s skills like “Heighten Senses” and “More Rare Monsters” will be most useful in making sure that the Octopuff doesn’t escape in Octopath Traveler 2.

Lastly having Ochette in your party increases the chances of capturing these creatures by 25 percent so make sure to bring her along.

Octopuff Traveler rewards

The Octopuff Traveler farming grind is one of the best ways to level up quickly in Octopath Traveler 2. You get massive rewards in terms of Leaves, EXP, and JP.