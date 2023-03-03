Octopath Traveler 2 EXP Farming Guide: How To Level Up Quickly

You are always going to find areas with Danger Levels higher than your party members in Octopath Traveler 2. To defeat those high-level enemies for the best weapons and loot, you will need to know how to farm EXP to level up quickly.

Octopath Traveler 2 has a lot of main storyline quests alongside side stories that all help you level up. However, there are ways to increase the amount of EXP you get from each source to let your character level up quickly.

Knowing every single Octopath Traveler 2 EXP farming method will help you survive against difficult bosses in your journey.

How to farm EXP fast in Octopath Traveler 2

Use supportive skills to farm EXP

The best way to farm exp and level up fast in Octopath 2 is to include more protagonists in your party. With the game’s progression, you can extract several benefits from their abilities and earn hefty EXP.

You need to use Osvald’s Scholar skills and unlock his Extra Experience ability. This skill allows you to earn bonus EXP after every battle. You cannot equip this skill for every party as Osvald can only utilize it.

Throne’s support skill allows you to farm on EXP and JP in Octopath 2. You need to unlock seven job skills to get your hands on the Life in the Shadows skill. This skill ensures you receive extra EXP and JP after every nighttime battle.

There’s another skill that Ochette can utilize to increase your encounter with rare monsters. These rare monsters are your best option to eliminate and earn high EXP. You need to unlock six job skills to get your hand on More Rare Monster skills and enjoy the Octopath Traveler 2 EXP farming.

Utilize different items for bonus EXP

You must acquire equipment like EXP Augmentator to boost your EXP earning. The item can be collected from a chest on the right side of the Frigit Isle.

You get this opportunity while traveling through the ship that you receive after completing the Scent of Commerce quest.

Recruit all the characters in your party

The best way to earn more EXP is to defeat a higher number of enemies. You need more members in your party to increase the number of enemies encountered.

This will ensure you always get the maximum chances of farming EXP by defeating multiple enemies. Do the recruitment early in the game and level up all the members together.

Win against Octopuffs and Caits

You must eliminate Caits and Octopuffs for additional rewards, including higher sums of EXP. These creatures are very rare to encounter, but your encounter rate can increase with the Ochette support skill.

You need to use your most powerful attacks during the first turn, as these enemies are quick on their feet and run away if you fail to defeat them in one turn. Cait farming is the most efficient way to level up quickly in Octopath 2.

Utilize the break bonus

You can gain the break bonus at the end of every battle. The best way to achieve this bonus is to target enemy weaknesses and break them using physical or elemental damage.

It is best to use Osvald here as his support ability allows you to discover enemy weaknesses, and then you can target those to break the enemies and earn additional EXP.

All these methods are some of the best when it comes to Octopath Traveler 2 EXP farming.