Octopath Traveler 2 Best Monsters To Capture

In Octopath Traveler 2, Ochette can capture Monsters by using her Talent. You can befriend these Monsters or capture them through fighting, and then you can summon them in a battle to use their unique abilities against powerful foes.

As there are many Beasts, you may find it challenging to choose which ones are better than the rest, as you can capture only a few of them. Therefore, this guide provides some of the best to be captured by Ochette at different stages in Octopath Traveler 2.

How to capture Monsters in Octopath Traveler 2

It is not a challenging task to capture the desired Monsters. Once you include the character Ochette in your Party, you may catch beasts through means of battle or befriending them. Remember that there is no guaranteed chance of capturing the Beasts. However, you can make it 100 percent.

To increase the capture chance of Monsters, you should:

Apply powerful attacks and lower their HP

Breakdown the shield they possess

Take benefit from their weakness.

Ochette’s companions can help her capture these monsters by exploiting their weaknesses. The “Mercy Strike” skill of Ochette comes in handy when you do not want to kill the Beast you are fighting and leave it at 1 HP. After which, it is easy to capture monsters in Octopath Traveler 2.

Best early-stage Monsters to capture in Octopath Traveler 2

Since there are plenty of monsters you can capture in Octopath Traveler 2, each one also has its own strengths and weaknesses. Below are some of the monsters that will benefit you in the early hours of Octopath Traveler 2 but later down the road you will need to swap them out.

Throne Guardian

A resourceful Monster that you can summon in the initial game phases, as it helps you with its potent (AoE) attack in tough battles for striking more than one enemy simultaneously. If an area has danger level 40 and a 20-level Party at your side, summoning the Throne Guardian Monster can quickly handle your Party in this situation.

Location: Visit the Cavern of Waves in Toto’haha. There, you can fight and capture this Monster in Octopath Traveler 2.

Vulnerabilities: Sword, Staff, Bow, Dark

Skills: Throne Guardian possesses a highly efficient Area of Effect (AoE) attack, which enables you to defeat even the toughest foes.

Light Revenant

This Monster is suitable for summoning in the early phases of gameplay, making winning battles easy.

Location: Head to the Cavern of Waves, and you can find this monster there in Octopath Traveler 2.

Weaknesses: Sword, Staff, Bow, Dark

Skills: Light Revenant is a powerful beast that deals extensive damage of 9,999 to every enemy using its Solar Ray Clock. In addition, all of your party members are buffed physically and in their elemental defense.

Best mid/end game Monsters to capture in Octopath Traveler 2

Once the early-game monsters mentioned above have run out of their usefulness, you will need to look for some tougher monsters to capture. Below are our recommendations of Octopath Traveler 2 monsters you should capture for late-game quests.

Demon Jellyfish

The Demon Jellyfish is a pretty powerful monster to be at your disposal while going into a fight in Octopath Traveler 2. This particular Monster possesses an Area of Effect Dark attack, which makes it unique and powerful simultaneously, as this ability is rarely found in any other Beast.

Vulnerabilities: Sword, Axe, Staff, Lightning

Skills: Demon Jellyfish has a chance to inflict Confusion on the enemy. In addition, it has the AoE Dark attack.

Chubby Cait

Catching or defeating Chubby Cait will provide you with various buffs, which can help turn a losing fight into a winning one. So it becomes important to capture this Monster in Octopath Traveler 2. The difference is that you can catch or defeat it in battle, giving you the same benefits.

Location: You will easily find Chubby Cait Monster at all places in the town, including Western Crackridge Wilds, just outside Crackridge.

Weaknesses: Sword, Dagger, Axe, Staff

Skills: Supreme Luck of the Cait. This Skill restores HP, neutralizes all the damages taken, and protects from Elemental Attacks and Enfeebling Effects.

Savage Shark

The savage shark can become your favorite Monster to capture and use because of its unique abilities and Speed buffs in Octopath Traveler 2.

Location: You can easily acquire this potent Monster in the Sunken Maw.

Weaknesses: Dagger, Bow, Dark

Skills: Savage Shark gives you Speed buffs, allowing you to damage the enemy substantially. The more you charge it, the more buffs you will get.