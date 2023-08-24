How To Get Noble’s Set and Crimson Hood In Elden Ring

The first thing we look at while selecting an Armor in Elden Ring is how much protection it offers and how heavy or light it is. Some Armor sets are good at providing protection from Physical damage, while others excel at magic damage protection. Noble’s Set in Elden Ring doesn’t offer any significant physical damage negation. However, the Armor Set has some magical resistance, which can be helpful for some mage builds. It also offers +1 to Vigor and +1 to mind, but this small addition won’t make much difference. Noble’s Set, however, is a lightweight armor, and it looks cool, so if you are going for some glass canon mage build, you can use this armor set. And if you want to know how to Noble’s Set with Navy Hood or Crimson Hood, we have got covered you with this guide.

Elden Ring Noble’s Set Location With Navy Hood

The Noble’s set consists of four components/ pieces in total, including

Navy Hood or Crimson Hood

Noble’s Traveling Garb

Noble’s Trousers

Noble’s Gloves

All the pieces of this armor can be obtained from one place in the Lands Between. However, Crimson Hood needs you to take a different route and find it at a separate place in the game.

To get the Noble’s Set, including the Navy Hood, you must reach the East Wind Mill Pasture in the northern part of the Altus Plateau.

Start your journey from the Forest-Spanning Greatbridge Site of Grace and take the Waygate next to it. Doing this will ensure that you do not miss out on any major loot on the way.

After taking the Waygate, look for a Battlemage on your left cliff. You will be rewarded with the Battlemage Set after killing this enemy.

Continue up the road towards the East Windmill Pasture; several Dancers here are non-hostile. Be wary of the pile of burning Putrid Undead in the middle guarding the Noble’s Set, as they will run towards you and try to deal massive damage.

The best strategy for dealing with these minor enemies is throwing long-range attacks, such as Rock Sling sorcery.

Having beaten all the guardians, you can take that well-deserved Noble’s Set from the rotten corpse. Crimson Hood is The only piece you won’t get from this place.

To obtain Crimson Hood, you must pursue Roderika’s quest by giving her the Chrysalids’ Memento. After that, you must return to the castle where your quest journey began. The Crimson Hood can be found on a pile of bodies in a room with zombie dogs near the Rampart Tower Site of Grace in Stormveil Castle, Limgrave.